Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

LANCASTER, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. ("Legacy Education" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LGCY), a leading provider of career education healthcare programs, announced today that it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22-24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. The conference provides a platform for growth-oriented companies to connect with investors and industry leaders.

The Company's CEO, LeeAnn Rohmann and CFO, Brandon Pope will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the event. During their meetings, management will provide an overview of the company.

For more information, please visit www.roth.com. To request an invitation or schedule a meeting with management, contact your ROTH representative or email [email protected].

About Legacy Education

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, sonography, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administration, and several others. The Company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing its education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs, and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.legacyed.com or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

Contact Legacy Education Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investors Relations Counsel

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Education Inc.