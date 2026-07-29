Legal Bay Expands Commercial Litigation Funding Solutions to Include Cryptocurrency Currency Fraud Cases

Leading lawsuit funding provider rolls out first-ever national plan to assist victims of cyber-fraud connected to Crypto Currency cases so victims have flexible capital while they wait for justice.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a national leader in pre settlement funding, commercial litigation funding, lawsuit funding, and legal funding, announced today the expansion of its financial services with the launch of cryptocurrency-based funding solutions. The new offering reflects the company's continued commitment to developing innovative financing products that address the evolving needs of today's consumers, investors, and businesses.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC)

As cryptocurrency ownership continues to grow and digital assets become an increasingly important part of many individuals' financial portfolios, Legal Bay recognizes the demand for financing options that provide access to capital without requiring clients to immediately liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings. The company's crypto-friendly funding program is designed to offer qualified applicants greater financial flexibility while preserving the potential long-term value of their digital assets that may be tied up in court battles.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "As financial markets continue to evolve, so do the needs of our clients. Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly important asset class, and we're committed to staying ahead of financial trends by offering innovative funding solutions that provide greater flexibility and access to capital in fraud lawsuits. We believe we are the first and most experienced company to evaluate and fund crypto cases nationwide. Our company remains focused on delivering responsive service, transparent terms, and funding solutions that adapt to today's marketplace."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, or if you have been a victim of cyber fraud or cryptocurrency piracy and need legal help, call us and we can put you in touch with the top cryptocurrency fraud lawyers and law firms nationwide. Please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

The introduction of cryptocurrency-based advances further expands Legal Bay's growing portfolio of financial products, which already includes pre settlement funding, lawsuit funding, commercial litigation funding, legal funding, and other specialty financing solutions designed to meet the needs of plaintiffs, law firms, businesses, and individuals facing unique financial circumstances.

Legal Bay notes that cryptocurrency-backed funding represents another step in the company's broader mission of expanding financial opportunities for clients who may not fit traditional lending models. By combining experienced underwriting with responsive customer service, Legal Bay continues to develop financing programs that address emerging market demands while maintaining prudent risk management standards.

Applications for cryptocurrency-based funding are individually reviewed through Legal Bay's underwriting process. Funding decisions are based upon eligibility, collateral evaluation, and overall risk assessment, with each application receiving a free comprehensive review of merits of your case before approval.

Legal Bay has built its reputation on providing efficient funding solutions with straightforward communication, competitive pricing, and fast turnaround times. Qualified applicants can often receive funding decisions within 24-48 hours after the necessary documentation has been submitted, allowing clients to access capital when they need it most.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

In addition to cryptocurrency-based advances, Legal Bay continues to offer pre settlement funding, commercial litigation funding, lawsuit funding, legal funding, settlement funding, loans on lawsuits, loans on lawsuit, and loan on lawsuit programs for qualified plaintiffs, law firms, and commercial litigation clients nationwide.

To learn more about Legal Bay's new cryptocurrency-based funding solutions, commercial litigation funding, or other financing programs, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

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SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC