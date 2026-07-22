Legal Bay Lawsuit Funding Says Access to Justice--Not Litigation Funding--Should Remain the Focus in Uber Lawsuits

Pre settlement funding company responds to Uber's latest effort targeting litigation funding agreements, emphasizing that passenger safety and corporate accountability are the actual issues before the courts.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a national provider of pre settlement funding, lawsuit funding, loans on lawsuit, loans on lawsuits, and legal funding, is responding to recent reports that Uber Technologies has revised its rider and driver agreements to require disclosure of litigation funding arrangements and related documents when legal claims are filed against the company.

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According to published reports, the revised agreements require claimants pursuing legal action against Uber to disclose whether a third-party litigation funder is involved and to provide copies of funding agreements as part of the litigation or arbitration process. Legal observers have suggested the provisions could make it more difficult for injured consumers and employees to obtain financial assistance while pursuing legitimate legal claims.

Legal Bay believes the discussion should remain focused on the underlying lawsuits, and not how injured plaintiffs finance them.

Whether a case involves a rideshare accident, passenger injury, or allegations of sexual assault, litigation funding does not determine liability, create damages, or influence the facts presented to a jury. Those issues are decided through the judicial process based on evidence, witness testimony, and applicable law.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Uber is trying to cast a black eye on legal funding, when the focus should be on protecting their riders from sexual predators they have employed. There is a misconception that Uber is trying to narrate, claiming that consumer litigation funding creates litigation, which is false. Nor does Litigation funding cause accidents or create sexual assault claims. It simply provides financial stability to people who have already suffered an injury and are waiting for their cases to conclude. We urge Uber to put stricter policies and procedures in place to protect rider safety, particularly single riding woman, whom the statistics show have been the most vulnerable in the thousands of claims that have been filed in the courts to date."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Uber continues to face thousands of pending lawsuits nationwide involving allegations of passenger sexual assault and other claims. Earlier this year, a federal jury in Arizona returned an $8.5 million verdict in one of the company's first bellwether sexual assault trials, while additional cases continue moving through state and federal courts.

Many of these lawsuits require extensive discovery, expert testimony, and mediation before reaching trial or settlement. As a result, plaintiffs often face months—or even years—without compensation while continuing to pay medical bills, rent, mortgage payments, and other everyday living expenses.

Legal Bay notes that pre settlement funding exists to bridge that financial gap. By providing qualified plaintiffs with immediate access to a portion of their anticipated recovery, lawsuit funding allows injured individuals to continue pursuing their claims without feeling pressured to accept early or inadequate settlement offers simply because of financial hardship.

The company also emphasizes that its legal funding programs are non-recourse, meaning repayment is required only if the plaintiff successfully recovers compensation through a settlement or verdict. If there is no recovery, there is no obligation to repay the advance.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay offers pre settlement funding, lawsuit funding, loans on lawsuit, loans on lawsuits, loan on lawsuit, and legal funding for a wide variety of claims, including rideshare accident litigation, Uber and Lyft passenger injury claims, sexual assault lawsuits, personal injury cases, wrongful death litigation, mass torts, and other complex civil matters.

Funding approvals are often completed within 24 to 48 hours after the necessary case documentation has been received, allowing plaintiffs to focus on recovery while their attorneys pursue fair compensation. Legal Bay remains committed to providing transparent, responsible pre settlement funding while helping plaintiffs maintain financial stability throughout the litigation process.

Legal-Bay notes that Uber continues to contest liability and has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing at this time unless specified in actual court proceedings, as the claims against the company are merely allegations at this time and have yet to be adjudicated.

If you are involved in an active Uber, Lyft, rideshare accident, or sexual assault lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against your anticipated settlement, or if you need assistance locating experienced legal counsel, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

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SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC