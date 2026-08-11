Legal Bay Launches Funding Program to Expedite Installment Payments for MacLaren Children's Center Sexual Abuse Survivors

Leading pre settlement funding company continues advocating for survivors as historic Los Angeles settlements continue to progress.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a national leader in pre settlement funding, lawsuit funding, legal funding, and settlement funding, announced today that it is expanding its funding programs for survivors participating in the Los Angeles County MacLaren Children's Center sexual abuse settlement. As compensation payments begin reaching eligible survivors, Legal Bay is introducing flexible funding solutions designed to help plaintiffs access future scheduled settlement payments today rather than waiting years for their remaining distributions.

Los Angeles County previously agreed to a landmark $4 billion settlement to resolve thousands of childhood sexual abuse claims involving county-operated juvenile halls, foster homes, and children's facilities dating back decades. A substantial number of those claims involve allegations of abuse at the now-closed MacLaren Children's Center, where former residents allege they suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse while under county care.

Following approval of the historic settlement, many survivors have now begun receiving their first compensation payments. However, under the structure of the settlement, much of the compensation will be distributed through scheduled installment payments over approximately five years rather than as a single lump-sum award.

While the payment structure is intended to preserve long-term compensation for survivors, many recipients continue to face immediate financial needs. Housing costs, counseling expenses, medical treatment, education, transportation, and outstanding debt often cannot wait several years while future installments are paid.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, commented, "The settlement moving forward is tremendous news for survivors. But we've also recognized that many recipients received an initial payment that simply isn't enough to meet today's financial realities. Our new funding programs allow qualified survivors to access additional value from their future scheduled settlement payments, giving them greater financial flexibility today instead of waiting several more years."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active sexual abuse lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay has been actively involved in assisting plaintiffs pursuing claims arising from the MacLaren Children's Center litigation, along with other youth detention center cases across the country, including the New Hampshire Youth Development Center litigation. The company expects additional institutional abuse cases to continue developing as more states extend statutes of limitations and survivors gain new opportunities to pursue long-overdue civil claims.

Beyond MacLaren, Legal Bay continues to provide pre settlement funding for plaintiffs involved in numerous institutional sexual abuse litigations, including foster home sexual abuse cases in California, clergy sexual abuse lawsuits throughout New York and New Jersey, Boy Scouts of America litigation, juvenile detention facility abuse claims, youth correctional center lawsuits, and cases involving abuse by coaches, teachers, camp counselors, and other trusted authority figures.

The financial challenges facing survivors rarely end once a settlement is announced. Many continue paying for counseling, medical care, housing, and other living expenses while waiting for future installments to arrive. Legal Bay's funding solutions are designed to bridge that gap by providing immediate capital based on scheduled future settlement payments, helping qualified recipients achieve greater financial stability.

Unlike traditional pre settlement funding, these programs are designed specifically for survivors who have already qualified for compensation, but whose remaining settlement proceeds are scheduled to be paid over multiple years. Legal Bay's underwriting team evaluates each applicant's future payment schedule individually to determine eligibility for installment-based funding solutions.

If you are a survivor involved in an active MacLaren Children's Center, foster care, youth detention center, or other institutional sexual abuse lawsuit please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay's pre settlement funding, lawsuit funding, legal funding, loans on lawsuits, loans on lawsuit, and loan on lawsuit programs help qualified plaintiffs access immediate financial resources while allowing their attorneys the time necessary to pursue fair settlements rather than accepting premature offers driven by financial necessity.

Funding is non-recourse, meaning repayment is required only if the plaintiff wins their case. If there is no recovery, there is no obligation to repay the advance. Funding approvals are often completed within 24 to 48 hours after the necessary documentation has been received.

Legal Bay remains committed to advocating for survivors by providing responsive pre settlement funding, transparent underwriting, and compassionate service while helping plaintiffs pursue the justice they deserve.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

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SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC