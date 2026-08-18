Mass-tort funding company estimates approximately 5,000 claims could resolve for an aggregate value exceeding $1.2 billion; settlement terms remain confidential.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a pre-settlement funding company with extensive experience in mass-tort litigation, announced today that Pfizer Inc. and plaintiffs' leadership have entered into a settlement program intended to resolve a substantial percentage of the federal lawsuits alleging that Depo-Provera caused intracranial meningiomas.

The settlement represents a potentially significant development in the rapidly evolving Depo-Provera litigation. In an August 10, 2026, case-management order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida stated that the parties had entered into a settlement memorialized in an agreement dated July 22, 2026. The court reported that 6,289 cases were then pending in the multidistrict litigation.

Financial terms of the agreement are confidential, and neither the court nor the settling parties has publicly confirmed an aggregate settlement value range or average individual award. Based on information and Legal Bay's assessment of comparable mass-tort resolutions, the company estimates that approximately 5,000 claims may ultimately resolve for more than $1.2 billion - an estimated average of roughly $250,000 per participating claimant.

Actual compensation, if any, will depend on the settlement program's eligibility requirements, medical documentation, product-use history, injury severity and other individual factors. Legal Bay believes that certain qualifying claims involving severe injuries could potentially receive substantially higher awards, possibly approaching $1 million. These estimates are not guaranteed and have not been confirmed by Pfizer, plaintiffs' leadership or the settlement administrator.

Pfizer has not admitted fault or liability in connection with the settlement. The company has previously defended Depo-Provera's safety and efficacy profile and contested allegations that it failed to provide adequate warnings.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Legal Bay has followed and supported this litigation for a considerable time, including through our involvement at conferences nationwide. While we recognize Pfizer as a major global pharmaceutical company, plaintiffs' attorneys have presented scientific evidence concerning the alleged association between Depo-Provera and intracranial meningiomas that demanded serious attention. This settlement program is an important development for claimants who have faced medical, emotional and financial uncertainty."

Settlement implementation in complex mass-tort litigation can take considerable time and payment could take years for some cases. However, plaintiffs with confirmed brain tumor cases are pre-approved with Legal Bay for lowest pre-settlement funding rates industry wide. And funding can happen in 24 hours or less in most cases.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Participation in settlement is not automatic. Claimants must satisfy the program's requirements, and individual awards and payment schedules have not been publicly disclosed. The court identified November 30, 2026, as the registration deadline for eligible claimants participating in the settlement program.

Women who used Depo-Provera and were diagnosed with an intracranial meningioma and don't have a Depo-Provera lawyer yet can reach out to Legal Bay so they can put you in touch with one of the best Depo Provera law firms in country, as time to file a claim is closing with this settlement news. You need to be represented by an attorney to receive a lawsuit cash advance. Legal Bay does not provide legal advice, and prior results or settlement estimates do not guarantee a particular outcome.

Legal Bay is known as one of the best lawsuit loan companies in the industry, offering competitive rates and quick turnaround, often within 24–48 hours once documentation is received. They offer pre-settlement funding, lawsuit loans, loans for lawsuits, and cash settlement funding to plaintiffs involved in a wide range of cases, including slip and fall accidents, car and truck accidents, construction accidents, personal injury, and more. These pre settlement loans are non-recourse, meaning clients only repay the advance if they win their case. If not, there is no obligation to repay.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Source: Legal Bay, LLC

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

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SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC