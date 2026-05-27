Legal Experts Warn World Cup Fans About Rising Ticket Scams, Travel Risks, and Visa Issues Ahead of the 2026 Tournament

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of visitors are expected in the U.S. for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many travelers may underestimate the consumer, travel, and immigration-related legal risks associated with the global event.

Legal experts from Nolo, FindLaw, and Abogado.com are encouraging travelers to know their rights before booking flights, purchasing tickets, or entering the United States.

Experts say fans should understand their rights before purchasing tickets or entering the U.S. Post this

With World Cup-related online ticket demand surging, scams are expected to aggressively target fans through fake listings, fraudulent travel packages, spoofed websites, and resale on social media.

"The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has already warned that scammers are exploiting the excitement around the World Cup to sell fake tickets, duplicate seats, or drive fans to cloned websites through paid ads and social media," said Joseph Fawbush, attorney and legal expert at FindLaw.

Legal experts are also warning travelers to prepare for potential complications involving:

In addition to being aware of their rights, travelers should realize that holding a World Cup ticket does not guarantee entry into the United States; full compliance with all border entry and visa regulations is still required.

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Nolo, FindLaw, and Abogado.com legal experts are available for comment and interviews in both English and Spanish. Please contact [email protected] for scheduling.

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SOURCE Nolo