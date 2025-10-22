Nolo's WillMaker 2026 Provides Affordable Estate Planning Without the Attorney Price Tag -- and Without the Data Risk

The latest edition of Nolo's Quicken WillMaker can save users thousands on estate planning costs while safeguarding personal data, with costs starting at just $109 for a will

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you done your estate planning yet? Just released, the 2026 edition of Nolo's best-selling Quicken WillMaker & Trust provides Americans an affordable, private, and accessible solution for estate planning. WillMaker's long-time mission continues to simplify the creation of wills, trusts, and other critical documents – eliminating the need for expensive attorney visits and allowing users to securely store their estate planning data on their personal computers with confidence and privacy.

In an era of increasing data breaches, WillMaker stands apart from other online estate planning platforms by offering both online and downloadable software options, allowing users to complete their entire estate plan without ever uploading sensitive information to the internet. This local-storage option gives users full control of their data from start to finish.

"Estate planning should give people peace of mind — not added worry about cost or privacy," said Betsy Simmons Hannibal, Senior Legal Editor at Nolo. "WillMaker remains the most trusted way to quickly and securely create customized estate planning documents for you and your family."

The Benefits of WillMaker: A Leader in Estate Planning Solutions

Longevity: 39 years of experience in the industry.

Get a will for only $109 and an entire estate plan for just $149 – and save hundreds compared to hiring an attorney.

Family members can create documents at no additional charge.

Available as an online app or downloadable desktop software.

Free revisions for a year, surpassing the typical 30-day offerings of competitors.

Available as both an online experience and downloadable software, Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2026 is available at www.willmaker.com. Trusted by Americans for nearly four decades, WillMaker remains the most comprehensive, affordable, and secure way to plan for the future on your own terms.

About WillMaker

Nolo's Quicken WillMaker & Trust helps people create an estate plan from home. Customers can make wills, trusts, powers of attorney, transfer on death deeds, living wills and other important documents for everyone in their immediate family at a low cost. Nolo's expert attorneys continuously update WillMaker to meet the laws of each state.

About Nolo

Nolo offers thousands of do-it-yourself products, including legal forms, online documents, books and ebooks, and software to help individuals handle legal issues themselves, without the need for an attorney. With Nolo products, individuals can generate a customized estate plan, file for divorce, or create an LLC in just minutes. Nolo's products are in plain English, easy to use, and created and updated by attorneys and legal editors.

