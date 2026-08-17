LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

LegalZoom shares dropped after the Company cut full-year revenue guidance to approximately $795-$805 million from $810-$830 million and announced a workforce reduction of roughly 13%. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of LZ investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) shares fell after the Company's August 5 second-quarter release, in which management lowered full-year revenue guidance to approximately $795-$805 million from a prior range of $810-$830 million and disclosed a workforce reduction of roughly 13%. If you suffered a loss on your LegalZoom investment, you are encouraged to submit your losses for a free case evaluation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reported quarter itself was not the problem. LegalZoom posted revenue of approximately $205.3 million, essentially in line, and adjusted EPS of $0.16 against $0.15 expected. The damage came from the forward outlook: third-quarter revenue was guided to $194 million, below analyst estimates.

Management attributed the reset to weaker business-formation activity as declining Google search traffic reduced customer acquisition, with AI-generated answers replacing clicks and paid search becoming more expensive and less efficient. The Company's AI and partner channels were described by analysts as not yet sufficient to offset the shortfall. JPMorgan and William Blair both downgraded LZ following the release, citing reduced growth visibility and search-channel uncertainty.

Shareholders who lost money on LZ are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky about their losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LZ Investigation

Q: What is the LZ investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares declined after the Company reduced its full-year revenue outlook to approximately $795-$805 million from $810-$830 million, guided third-quarter revenue to $194 million, and announced a workforce reduction of roughly 13%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LZ investigation? A: Investors who purchased LZ stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed? A: The investigation concerns whether LegalZoom adequately disclosed deterioration in its search-based customer-acquisition channel before the August 5 guidance reduction.

Q: What do LZ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my LZ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought LZ and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP