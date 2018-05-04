Legendary Blues Rock Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea's Milestone Fifth Voyage

Joining Joe Bonamassa on the 2019 festival are a robust mix of new and returning blues powerhouses, featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Walter Trout, Ruthie Foster, Samantha Fish, Larkin Poe, Davy Knowles, Kirk Fletcher, Josh Smith, Monte Montgomery, Chris Cain, AJ Ghent [J-Ent], Brandon Santini, Nick Moss Band, King Solomon Hicks, Sarah Rogo, Grizzlee Train and more to be announced!

Once onboard, fans can expect to enjoy performances by Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, multiple artist collaboration shows, activities with many Blues Alive at Sea artists, dozens of live performances by living legends and emerging blues talent, autograph sessions with select blues stars and opportunities to jam with fellow cruisers while sailing an idyllic Caribbean course aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea's first four sold-out voyages saw the floating music festival sail to beautiful locations like Key West, the Bahamas, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Montego Bay, while entertaining over 8,400 passionate blues fans. Past performers have included many of today's best blues artists, including John Hiatt, Robben Ford, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Blues Traveler, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Vintage Trouble, Marc Broussard, Shemekia Copeland, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marcus King Band and many more. The sold-out festivals raised a combined $334,000 in donations for Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which helps to fund scholarships and music programs for students and teachers across the country. Click here to watch our Recap Video from 2018's Music Festival: https://vimeo.com/263448933

Interested fans are encouraged to pre-register for the sailing now at bluesaliveatsea.com before cabins become available. Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea V begin at $1149 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available. For more information about booking your vacation, visit us online at www.bluesaliveatsea.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9170 between the hours of 10AM EST and 6PM EST.

A destination of her own, the newly renovated Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility during their vacation. Fresh off a dry dock refurbishment where she received enhancements to every part of the onboard experience Norwegian Pearl now features 16 delicious and visually stunning dining options, 15 bars and relaxing lounges, a dazzling casino, tranquil spa and gym, updated design and décor in public spaces and brand-new state of the art features on board cabins.

