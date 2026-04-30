Legendary Filmmaker, Ken Burns, Sits with Consello's Declan Kelly to Talk about Making History

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Grey Matter episode features a conversation with America's most notable storyteller, who over nearly 50 years has explored one primary question: who we are as America and Americans. Legendary filmmaker & documentarian, Ken Burns, has spent his career exploring some of our country's most complex and consequential topics, aiming to uncover the most compelling stories.

Documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns, joins Consello's Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

In conversation with Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO, Declan Kelly, Burns shines light on his signature filmmaking and documentarian style, as well as the intention behind his work. In a timely discussion, Burns also reminds us that while consumption habits may have changed over the last 50 years, ultimately the most powerful storytelling is not about length or topic, it's about uncovering what makes us human during the moments that define us.

By delving into topics such as the Civil War and jazz, baseball and the American Revolution, as well as documenting the lives of Abraham Lincoln, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson and George Washington, Burns has become one of the most renowned filmmakers and documentarians of our time.

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Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

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SOURCE Consello