Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend and Annual Meeting Results

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Board declared second quarter dividend of $.05 per share

Annual meeting voting aligned with Board recommendations

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the second quarter 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026.

The Company's annual meeting of shareholders was held this morning. Shareholders elected as directors the eight nominees proposed by the Board; ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's independent registered public accountant for 2026; endorsed the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and approved the amendment and restatement of the Company's Flexible Stock Plan. No other proposals were voted upon.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]

Ryan M. Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated