Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.05

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Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Jul 30, 2026, 08:46 ET

CARTHAGE, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on August 24, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]

Ryan M. Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President

 

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated

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