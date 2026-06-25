Leidos and The Modern Data Company to organize fragmented federal data into actionable insights

Partnership helps agencies improve access to trusted data without rebuilding systems

RESTON, Va. and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal agencies are under pressure to deliver faster insights, stronger governance, and capabilities to support AI and analytics, but critical data often remains trapped across disconnected systems. Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and The Modern Data Company are partnering to help agencies connect, organize and apply that data without major system overhauls.

The collaboration brings DataOS®, Modern Data's AI-native data operating system, into Leidos' HeadWay Mission OS™ — a modular AI platform built to enable agencies to unify data, generate insights and automate complex missions. Rather than replacing existing platforms, DataOS adds a secure layer that links data between cloud and on-premise systems, giving customers a consistent way to access and use it.

Leidos uses the integrated solution to help agencies turn fragmented data from disconnected environments into secure, reusable data products that teams can quickly put to work for AI and analysis. Built on open standards, the approach helps agencies create a more unified view of data while shortening implementation timelines. It also applies consistent rules, tracking and controls so data stays secure, compliant and reliable.

"Our customers need results now," said Rob Linger, vice president, Information Advantage Practice at Leidos. "This partnership gives agencies a practical path to becoming AI-ready without waiting years for migration projects to be completed. We're helping them unlock data that's been difficult to access and use while protecting the systems that already work."

Leidos will embed DataOS at the core of HeadWay Mission OS™ to power repeatable mission solutions and shorten development cycles.

"Government agencies and enterprises don't need to replace their infrastructure to apply AI at scale," said Saurabh Gupta, president and CEO of The Modern Data Company. "This partnership with Leidos brings DataOS into mission-critical environments where it can activate data across legacy systems, accelerating AI deployment while reducing risk and cost."

Recent research highlights the urgency. The Modern Data Report 2026 found that 68% of data practitioners say their data isn't reliable enough for AI use cases, and 89% say finding the right data is among their most time-consuming tasks. The partnership addresses these challenges by simplifying access, strengthening governance and creating a trusted foundation for AI.

This partnership advances Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy to deliver secure, scalable digital modernization for government and commercial customers.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining data management for the AI era. The company's flagship platform, DataOS, serves as the foundational analytics and AI-ready data layer for any data stack. This unified platform gives enterprises the ability to build and deploy data products, simplify data management, and optimize data costs. DataOS frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating the journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-enabled organization. For more information, visit www.themoderndatacompany.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contacts

Leidos

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 926-1627

[email protected]

The Modern Data Company

Ryan Quintana

(925) 207-2369

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.