Leidos selected to provide flight-proven infrared sensors to Sierra Space for missile defense satellites in support of Golden Dome for America

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a track record of delivering advanced sensing technologies for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) proliferated low Earth orbit architecture, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) was selected by Sierra Space to provide infrared sensing payloads, onboard signal-processing capabilities and mission support for the for the Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) Tracking Layer.

Sierra Space will integrate Leidos' infrared sensing payloads into 18 missile warning and tracking satellites that will provide persistent detection and tracking of hypersonic and other advanced missile threats from low Earth orbit. Together, Sierra Space and Leidos are combining proven satellite integration and flight-tested sensing technologies to field operational capability for one of the nation's highest priorities in missile defense.

"AMDT3 will build upon proven technologies to accelerate global missile defense capability," said Cindy Gruensfelder, president of Leidos Defense. "Leidos has already demonstrated these technologies on orbit, and with Sierra Space, we will rapidly transition that proven capability into an operational missile defense constellation that will help protect the nation against advanced missile threats."

Leidos' payloads combine infrared sensing with onboard digital signal processing that enables mission-relevant tracking data to be generated directly aboard the satellite, reducing latency and allowing actionable tracking information to be delivered faster to the warfighter. The company will also provide ground support equipment, mission expertise, operations support and sustainment throughout the program.

The AMDT3 award extends Leidos' contributions across SDA tranches 0, 1 and 2, reflecting the customer's continued confidence in the company's proven performance and rapid execution. Leidos' four Tranche 0 payloads have successfully operated on orbit since 2023, producing tracks of real-world events. Leidos is also delivering 14 missile warning and tracking sensors for Tranche 1 and 16 for Tranche 2, plus two dedicated missile defense sensors for Tranche 2.

As SDA expands the tracking layer to provide greater global coverage and enhanced missile defense capabilities, Leidos' flight-proven technologies will help deliver the resilient, proliferated sensing architecture needed to support homeland defense, theater operations and the broader objectives of Golden Dome for America.

The AMDT3 award advances Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy by expanding the company's position in space sensing, onboard digital processing and integrated national security technologies while continuing its evolution from technology demonstration to operational missile defense capability.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.