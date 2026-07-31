Leidos Holdings, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend, share repurchase program

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2026.

The board also authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to 20 million shares of common stock. This supersedes the prior authorization of 20 million shares made in February 2022, which has been exhausted. Whether repurchases are made, and the timing and actual number of shares repurchased, will depend on a variety of factors including innovation and production capacity investment needs, other corporate capital requirements, price, market conditions, and regulatory requirements.

Stock repurchases may be made on the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions, including through accelerated share repurchase or derivative transactions, transactions with Leidos retirement and deferred compensation plans, transactions under 10b5-1 plans or 10b-18 plans or any of the foregoing combined or otherwise.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Blecher

(571) 926-3822

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Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

(571) 526-6124

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings Inc.