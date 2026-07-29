Leidos introduces new AI platform to find, fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Government and commercial organizations could soon thwart potential cybersecurity threats by deploying Parcata™, a proprietary platform Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has developed to autonomously find and fix software vulnerabilities.

This next-generation, model-agnostic tool harnesses a diverse set of large language models to accelerate vulnerability detection in first and third-party software and can patch zero-day vulnerabilities in real time.

"The use of AI by cyber adversaries has changed the game. We must detect and remediate before a breach," said Jason O'Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence. "Developed by our Kudu Dynamics team, with technology validated through DARPA's AI Cyber Challenge, Parcata will help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats. This tool will make sense out of the chaos and ensure the mission isn't dependent on any single frontier model."

The platform has demonstrated its capabilities through recent internal technical exercises and is being executed against Leidos code before it is deployed to mission environments.

This work aligns with Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy and its focus on AI-enabled capabilities and effects at operational scale across dynamic warfighting environments.

For more information or to request a demo, visit leidos.com/parcata.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with more than 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.