Lemonade Continues U.S. Expansion With Launch of Car Insurance in Florida

Sunshine State drivers now have access to tech-powered coverage built for how people actually drive

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the tech-first insurance company, today announced the launch of Lemonade Car in Florida, one of the largest car insurance markets in the country. Florida drivers can now access Lemonade Car which is built for today's modern lifestyle to help consumers save.

"Florida is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal auto markets in the country, including millions of working-age, digital-native drivers concentrated in fast-growing metros like Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. These drivers are the type of digital-first consumers who want insurance that's fast, mobile, and fair, based on how they drive, that gives discounts for cars like EVs, and more," said Shai Wininger, President and Co-Founder of Lemonade.

With this expansion, Lemonade Car is now available in states representing nearly 50% of the U.S. car insurance market, marking a particularly significant step in the company's accelerating national rollout.

Bundling is also available for Floridians who already use Lemonade for renters, homeowners, and pet insurance.

Drivers can explore coverage options or get a quote in minutes at lemonade.com/car.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers makes it possible for over 3M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

SOURCE Lemonade, Inc.