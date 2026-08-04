LendingTree Launches ChatGPT Plug-In to Reimagine How Consumers Shop for a Mortgage

Consumers can share details like estimated credit score, state, and loan amount while conversing with the plug-in to instantly see how those factors can affect available rates. When they're ready, they can seamlessly continue to LendingTree.com to compare personalized offers from LendingTree's network of lenders.

Comparing mortgage offers is one of the most effective ways consumers can save money when buying a home. A recent LendingTree analysis found that borrowers who shop around could save an average of $62,572 over the life of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The LendingTree ChatGPT app helps consumers take that important first step.

"Consumers are changing how they research financial decisions, and we're meeting them where they are," said Scott Peyree, Chief Executive Officer at LendingTree. "Our ChatGPT plug-in brings the power of LendingTree's mortgage marketplace into a conversational experience, making it easier to explore rates and understand the impact of key borrowing factors before applying for a loan. By making it easier to compare options from the very beginning of the homebuying journey, we're helping consumers make more confident borrowing decisions."

To access the LendingTree ChatGPT plug-in, consumers can visit LendingTree's page in the plug-in directory and click "Install". Once installed, users can ask about current mortgage and refinance rates directly within ChatGPT and before continuing to LendingTree.com for personalized offers.

Disclaimer

The app does not provide lender-specific quotes, approvals, pre-qualification, financial advice, or any promise of a specific rate within ChatGPT or on LendingTree's site. LendingTree is responsible only for the LendingTree content and functionality within the LendingTree app experience and is not responsible for ChatGPT-generated responses or any content or functionality outside of the LendingTree app experience.

Consumers should consult with qualified financial, tax, legal, and/or mortgage professionals to determine which loan product, if any, is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. is the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC (collectively, "LendingTree" or the "Company").

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 430 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

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SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.