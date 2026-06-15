Lennar Debuts New Attached Home Community in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Sage at Sand Canyon, a brand-new attached home community now selling in Santa Clarita's Sand Canyon area. Offering modern home designs at attainable price points, Sage at Sand Canyon presents an exciting new homeownership opportunity for homebuyers looking for peaceful suburban living with easy access to downtown Los Angeles.

Sage at Sand Canyon, Lennar's brand-new attached home community in Santa Clarita, CA, offers modern home designs at attainable price points. Now selling!

"Sage at Sand Canyon represents the kind of community we're proud to bring to life – one that elevates a neighborhood and meets the needs of local homebuyers," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President. "With contemporary three-story designs, brand-new floorplans and a price point that makes homeownership achievable, this community is ideal for first-time homebuyers and young families looking to plant roots in Santa Clarita."

Sage at Sand Canyon features five brand-new home designs featuring three exclusive home exteriors – Cottage, Craftsman and Farmhouse – offering three-story floor plans ranging from 1,812 to 2,479 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Pricing starts in the upper $600,000s.

Each home in Sage at Sand Canyon comes complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® promise, meaning today's most sought-after features and finishes come standard and built into the price of the home. For homes in Sage at Sand Canyon, this includes stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, and many other carefully curated interior touches and designer finishes.

Sage at Sand Canyon is ideally situated near ample shopping, dining, and popular outdoor recreation destinations including Sand Canyon Village, Sand Canyon Country Club, Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Oak Spring Canyon Park. Sage at Sand Canyon also offers access to Santa Clarita's renowned schools, making this an ideal community for growing families.

For more information on Sage at Sand Canyon, call (855) 508-4579 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar