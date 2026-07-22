Lennar Announces Grand Opening of The Reserve at The Retreat in Meridianville, Alabama

New community offers entry-level pricing in the mid $200,000s and USDA-eligible financing in the growing Huntsville-area market

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of The Reserve at The Retreat, a new single-family home community in Meridianville, Alabama. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Homeowners are invited to experience the new community and discover financing options built to make homeownership achievable. RSVP today.

A new single-family home at The Reserve at The Retreat, Lennar's new community in Meridianville, Alabama, now open with entry-level pricing in the mid $200,000s.

"The Reserve at The Retreat gives homebuyers in the Huntsville area an attainable path to homeownership, with thoughtfully designed homes and pricing that meets the needs of today's homebuyers," said Jayson Williams, Lennar North Alabama Division President. "We are proud to bring this level of quality and value to Meridianville, and to give more families the opportunity to put down roots in a community built for the way they want to live."

With single-family home designs ranging from 1,355 to 2,065 square feet and containing 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, the community features traditional exterior styles, and thoughtful design details throughout the home.

Homes at The Reserve at The Retreat include Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which makes today's most sought-after features standard at no additional cost, such as quartz countertops. Offerings vary by floorplan availability. The Reserve at The Retreat is a USDA-eligible community, providing qualified buyers with additional financing options to expand affordability.

Future amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and pool house, with an estimated completion in 2027.

Residents of The Reserve at The Retreat will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and major employment centers throughout the greater Huntsville area. The community is served by Madison County Schools.

For more information about The Reserve at The Retreat, located at 114 Apricate Lane, Meridianville, AL 35759, contact (256) 929-7899 or visit The Reserve at The Retreat.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar