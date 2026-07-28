Lennox Earns Two 2026 HVAC All-Star Awards for Innovation and Industry Leadership

Strategos® rooftop units earn Commercial Product honors while Dave Chatmon is recognized with the HVAC Legend Award

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) News has recognized Lennox for excellence in innovation and industry leadership with two 2026 HVAC All-Star Awards. Lennox Commercial HVAC Strategos® Rooftop Units earned top honors in the Commercial Product category, while Lennox Residential HVAC District Manager Dave Chatmon was named the recipient of the HVAC Legend award.

Strategos® Rooftop Units, recognized as the Commercial Product category winner, deliver ultra-high-efficiency heating and cooling with an electrification-ready design. Available in Heat Pump and Dual Fuel configurations, Strategos® integrates advanced variable-speed technology and intelligent controls with the Lennox® CORE Control System, to support easier installation, streamline retrofit applications, and provide technicians with real-time system visibility. The result is a flexible, high-performance solution that helps building owners advance sustainability goals while maintaining reliable operation.

"This recognition reflects the innovation, expertise, and customer focus that went into developing Strategos®," said Joe Nassab, Executive Vice President and President, Building Climate Solutions at Lennox. "Our team set out to create a solution that helps customers navigate the transition to electrification without compromising performance or serviceability. We are honored to see that vision recognized by ACHR News and the broader HVAC community."

District Manager Dave Chatmon, winner of the Legend award, was recognized for more than 40 years of contributions to the residential HVAC industry, including 18 years with Lennox. Throughout his career, Chatmon has been a champion for mentorship, innovation, and community engagement, helping shape the careers of countless HVAC professionals while advancing industry education and charitable outreach initiatives.

Among his many accomplishments, Chatmon founded the Lennox Vision Tech training event, creating new opportunities for technician development and professional growth. He also helped launch the Lennox Feel the Love™ program, which has provided residential heating and cooling systems to deserving families and community organizations across North America. His commitment to serving others and strengthening the HVAC industry has earned him widespread respect throughout the profession.

"Dave's impact on our industry extends far beyond his professional achievements," said Sarah Martin, Executive Vice President and President of Home Comfort Solutions at Lennox. "For decades, he has invested in people, championed education, and created opportunities that have strengthened the HVAC community. This recognition as an HVAC All-Star Legend is a well-deserved honor, and we are proud to celebrate his contributions."

To learn more about these recognitions and other innovations from Lennox, visit Lennox.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

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SOURCE Lennox International Inc.