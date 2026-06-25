Lennox Marks One-Year Anniversary of Ariston Joint Venture with Strong Water Heater Launch

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient building and home comfort solutions, is marking the one-year anniversary of its joint venture with Ariston Group, a global leader in water heating and sustainable thermal comfort. In its first year, the partnership introduced a line of residential gas, electric, and heat pump water heaters in North America, expanding Lennox's home comfort portfolio and establishing a foundation for growth.

Lennox expands its home comfort portfolio with the introduction of residential water heaters in North America.

Announced in 2025, the joint venture was created to broaden Lennox's product offering especially through complementary heat pump technologies, while leveraging Ariston's water heating expertise amid ongoing industry convergence.

"During the past year, we've entered the water heating category by prioritizing dealer training and integration with our existing distribution network and controls platform," said Sarah Martin, EVP & President of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "Early results have proven successful, and now we are focused on scaling distribution, expanding product availability, and increasing share across both HVAC and plumbing channels."

Successful Product Launch with Strong Dealer Adoption

The Lennox residential water heater lineup includes energy-efficient models designed to integrate with broader home comfort systems. Experience the Lennox water heater lineup showcased in the featured video.

All models feature heavy‑gauge steel construction and a PermaClad™ glass lining for corrosion protection. Select models also include a magnesium or aluminum anode rod paired with our SediMotion™ system to help reduce sediment buildup, FillSafe Protection™ to safeguard internal components if the tank is not properly filled, and Lennox Lock™ for flammability protection.

Compatible systems can be managed through the Lennox Home Comfort app, enabling homeowners to monitor and control their hot water from a single platform.

Dealer response during the initial launch period indicates strong early adoption with sales and demand exceeding plans, reflecting dealer interest in sourcing multiple product categories through a single, trusted supplier and expanding their service capabilities.

Looking Ahead

Lennox and Ariston are focused on scaling the business across North America, particularly in underpenetrated U.S. regions. Key priorities include:

Expanding Lennox store locations carrying water heaters

Scaling distribution through Lennox's HVAC distribution network

Continuing to support training and adoption needs of Lennox dealers

The joint venture also positions Lennox to address demand for high-efficiency and heat pump water heaters as regulatory changes are expected to influence product adoption.

"In the first year, we rapidly introduced a comprehensive water heating product portfolio, thanks to strong collaboration and commitment between the partners, combined with Ariston's distinctive global water heating know-how," said Maurizio Brusadelli, Chief Executive Officer of Ariston Group. "We will continue to invest in innovation and high-efficiency solutions in the North American market to meet evolving customer needs." With strong initial traction and continued investment in distribution and product development, Lennox and Ariston are focused on expanding their North American presence in the water heating category and supporting dealers with a broader set of solutions.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group (Bloomberg: ARIS IM) is a global leader in sustainable climate and water comfort, listed on Euronext Milan. In 2025 the Group reported 2.7 billion-euro revenues, with almost 11,000 employees, a direct presence in 41 countries across 5 continents, 32 production sites, and 31 research and development centres. The Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, including heating heat pumps, water heating heat pumps, hybrid systems, domestic ventilation, air handling, electric components, and solar thermal systems, while continuously investing in technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity solutions. The Group operates under the global strategic brands Ariston, Wolf, and Elco, as well as brands such as Calorex, NTI, Atag, Domotec, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, and Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and combustion technologies business.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.