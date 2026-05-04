Lenovo 16" Pro 9i Aura Edition Laptop for Creatives, Announced; Learn More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 B&H is pleased to announce Lenovo's latest flagship laptop for creatives, the Pro 9i Aura Edition laptop. Featuring a slick, modern design, powerful components, and a color-accurate display, the Pro 9i gives designers a strong foundation whether you are just launching your creative career or a seasoned artist. Lenovo also offers additional laptops for an even wider audience of creatives, business professionals, and more.

Let's start with the Lenovo Pro 9i Aura Edition which is a larger workstation-like laptop equipped with a powerful, Series 3 Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, backed by 16-cores and capable of reaching an astonishing 4.9 GHz maximum turbo frequency.

Lenovo 16" Pro 9i Aura Edition Multi-Touch Laptop

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1957731-REG/lenovo_83u90002us_16_pro_9i_aura.html

Product Highlights:

2.1 GHz Intel Core Ultra 9 386H 16-Core

32GB LPDDR5x RAM | 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

16" 2880 x 1800 OLED 120 Hz Touchscreen

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB GDDR7)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) | Bluetooth 5.4

Thunderbolt 4 | USB-A | HDMI 2.1 | 3.5mm

Yoga Pen Gen 2 | Force Pad

SD Card Reader (UHS-II)

Full HD IR Webcam with Privacy Shutter

Windows 11 Home

Additionally, the Core Ultra 9 is packed with a peak NPU TOPS of 50, making it suitable for AI tasks. It also packs 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and also includes a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics engine to boost workstation tasks like photo and video editing.

Creatives will adore the Pro 9i's display which leverages a 16" OLED touchscreen panel at a 2880 x 1800 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, making your media clear and smooth. The display can reach up to 1100 nits brightness in HDR mode, ensuring your colors pop while retaining color precision. Speaking of, the Pro 9i's display supports multiple color range including 100% of the DCI-P3 and sRGB range as well as 99% of the Adobe RGB color range. This ensures proper color accuracy when working with various design and editing applications.

Lenovo 16" Pro 9i Aura Edition 64GB Multi-Touch Laptop Copilot+ PC

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1967902-REG/lenovo_83u90008us_16_pro_9i_aura.html

When it comes to connectivity, the Pro 9i offers a robust array of ports. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports support 100W Power Delivery which opens the landscape for powered accessories. Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports are also available for various peripherals like external mice and keyboards if you don't want to use the bult-in Bluetooth 5.4. There is also an HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in 2W speakers, and a full-sized SD card slot so you can easily take your photos and check them out on sight if you happen to be a traveling photographer.

One final impressive feature is the inclusion of the Wacom-powered Lenovo Yoga Pen Gen 2 which works alongside the Pro 9i's Force Pad touchpad. Together, you get a professional-grade drawing tablet without the need to bring a whole other accessory with you on your travels. A complimentary two-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership is included for new and existing Adobe customers—an added bonus that enables you to put the Pro 9i to the test!

The Lenovo Pro 9i looks to be incredibly promising for creatives looking for a powerful machine that looks sleek and sophisticated. For more information such as specs and details, make sure you hit the link for more.

YouTube First Look Video at B&H YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/lAGY1qJL97g

Learn more with B&H Explora Page: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/computers/news/lenovo-reveals-pro-9i-aura-edition-laptop-for-creatives

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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Contact Information:

Geoffrey Ngai

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B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

SOURCE B&H Photo