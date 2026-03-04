Apple MacBook Air & Pro with M5, the New MacBook Neo Just Announced, Find All Information at B&H

Both the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro leverage the increased performance provided by the power of Apple's M5 chip. This new processor was built with Apple Intelligence in mind, giving both users and developers a strong foundation. With a performance profile that offers up to 9.5x faster speeds compared to the M1 chip and 4x faster than the M4 chip, the M5 comes out swinging!

The M5 utilizes the CPU chip design, GPU, Neural Engine, and unified memory to deliver greater throughput for advanced application usage and greater multitasking performance. This makes it easier to not just run AI-backed applications, but also to perform creative tasks like quickly editing and rendering 4K video, compiling code, and enjoying some of your favorite games.

Additional enhancements that the M5 provides include a baseline 153 GB/s memory bandwidth, hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes Raw codecs, along with enhanced decode and encoding engines.

MacBook Air

Coming in both 13" and 15" models, the latest MacBook Air packs a punch thanks to the latest uplift provided by Apple's M5 processor. Providing you with increased multitasking performance, the MacBook Air's M5 chip boasts impressive performance suitable for everyone from students to professionals.

The M5 chip offers multiple configuration options. The standard M5 chip configuration features a 10-core CPU consisting of four super cores and six efficiency cores alongside a choice between an 8-core or 10-core GPU.

Memory-wise, you can configure the MacBook Air with up to 32GB of unified memory. You can also upgrade the storage up to 4TB, giving you ample room for all your essential files and media.

Display-wise, the 13" model offers a native 2560 x 1664 resolution, while the 15" model offers a resolution of 2880 x 1864 resolution. Both screen sizes support 1 billion colors, P3 color space, and True Tone technology.

The MacBook Air offers an array of ports, including MagSafe 3 charging, 3.5m headphone jack, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. When it comes to usage, the MacBook Air gives you up to 18 hours of video streaming, 15 hours of wireless web access, and is capable of fast-charging with 70W USB-C power adapters. It also features a 12MP Center Stage camera with a three-way mic array, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a four-speaker sound system with support for spatial audio, and more!

MacBook Pro

Taking productivity and workloads to new heights, the MacBook Pro is now backed with Apple's M5 chips. Unlike the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro's offerings are far more robust with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max. The M5 baseline processor is the same one found in the MacBook Air, while the M5 Pro and M5 Max are exclusive to the MacBook Pro.

The M5 Pro features dual configurations with options for a 15-core or 18-core configuration, a 16-core or 20-core GPU, and boasts up to 307 GB/s memory bandwidth. Meanwhile, the M5 Max features a robust 18-core processor with a 32-core GPU, giving it a total 460 GB/s memory bandwidth. When it comes to memory and storage, you can configure the MacBook Pro with up to 128GB of memory and up to 8TB of storage.

There are two display size options with 14" and 16" available with scalable display resolutions. The 14" model features a native 3024 x 1964 resolution, while the 16" offers 3456 x 2234. Both displays are based off Apple's famous Liquid Retina XDR display, giving you deep contrast ratio, up to 1600 nits brightness in HDR mode, one billion colors, P3 color space, and True Tone technology. It also features ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz. And just like the models before it, the option for a Nano-texture display coating is also available.

Port-wise, we have triple Thunderbolt 5 ports, a MagSafe 3 charger port, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless technologies are built into the MacBook Pro for networking and peripheral support.

Other outstanding features include a 12MP Center Stage camera with a studio-quality three-mic array backed by Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum technologies. High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers are also built into the MacBook Pro, delivering wide stereo sound suitable for both work and play.

MacBook Neo

Apple also introduced its all-new laptop, the MacBook Neo! Equipped with the A18 Pro chip, the MacBook Neo enables anyone to fly through their everyday tasks with ease. Whether you are answering emails, taking video calls, surfing the web, or anything between, the MacBook Neo is there to do it all without breaking the bank.

The A18 Pro chip delivers performance across the 6-core CPU design and 5-core GPU, complete with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This gives the MacBook Neo a 60 GB/s memory bandwidth, suitable for anyone just looking to perform a few daily tasks. We also get 8GB of unified memory with the option for either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

A 13" Liquid Retina display with a native 2408 x 1506 resolution supports 1 billion colors and the sRGB color range, ensuring your photos and videos are color accurate. HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10+/HDR10 and HLG video formats are also supported, giving you an extra pop of color in your media.

When it comes to connectivity, we get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 for wireless networking and peripheral support. There is also a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-C 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera is built into the MacBook Neo so you can easily chat with friends and family.

Studio Display

Apart from the cavalcade of MacBooks, Apple revealed two new Studio Displays! A level-up from the displays of the past, the new Studio Display features a 5K resolution on Apple's famous Retina panel. The 27" format features a 5120 x 2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch, 600 nits brightness, and a maximum 60 Hz refresh rate, making this the ideal editing display. Support for 1 billion colors, P3 color range, and True Tone technology round out the display's features.

A 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View is built into the display, making it easier to chat with others on video calls. Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming provide crystal clear clarity when speaking. High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers provide wide stereo sound, great for both work and play.

That isn't all. The Studio Display features two Thunderbolt 5 ports, one upstream for host connectivity with 96W charging. The other acts as a downstream port so you can connect additional devices or daisy-chain to a second Studio Display. Two USB-C ports are available for peripherals.

Studio Display XDR

Taking the display to an even higher level is the Studio Display XDR. The 27" Retina XDR panel features a high 5120 x 2880 resolution and enhanced 120 Hz refresh rate. It also features a peak brightness of 1000 nits for SDR content and 2000 nits for HDR content! It also supports 1 billion colors, P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces, and True Tone technology for the most comprehensive creative display to date.

Audio, connectivity, and camera options found in the Studio Display are also packed into the Studio Display XDR. Both the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR have multiple configurations, offering the option for Nano-texture glass coating. You can also choose between an adjustable stand or VESA mount adapter.

When it comes to Apple's offerings, there is clearly something for everyone, from the casual user to the most advanced creator. For more information such as in-depth specs, make sure you visit B&H!

