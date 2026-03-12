USA Today Names B&H Photo One of America's Most Trusted Brands

News provided by

B&H Photo

Mar 12, 2026, 16:53 ET

USA Today's recognition reflects the longstanding trust B&H has earned from customers through decades of expert service. 

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo, the leading retailer of photo, video, audio, computer, and technology products, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Brands by USA Today. The recognition is based on USA Today's independent research, including a large-scale survey of more than 23,000 U.S. consumers and analysis of over 760,000 brand reviews.

"We are honored to once again receive USA Today's recognition for trust," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer of B&H Photo. "For decades, our mission has been simple: provide customers with expert guidance, honest advice, and reliable service. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day." Advice from B&H's product experts is central to the customer experience. Many members of the team have professional backgrounds in photography, filmmaking, audio production, and related technical fields, which helps them provide informed recommendations and trusted advice to customers. 

USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2026 is a consumer sentiment study that recognizes brands in the United States based on their perceived trustworthiness. The study combines a large-scale confidential online survey conducted among U.S. customers with online reviews and an assessment of publicly available data.

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been serving customers worldwide for over 53 years. People engage with B&H online thru its website, directly at the B&H SuperStore in New York City or via phone, chat, and video chat. Beyond retail, B&H serves as an educational resource for creators and professionals. Through product demonstrations, workshops, the B&H YouTube and Instagram channels, and articles on the B&H website, customers gain access to practical guidance from industry experts. B&H's comprehensive efforts reflect the core values that have earned B&H the trust of generations of customers: expertise, honesty, transparency, and a commitment to helping creators succeed.

Contacts 

Geoffrey Ngai 
B&H Photo Video 
212-615-8820 
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Apple MacBook Air & Pro with M5, the New MacBook Neo Just Announced, Find All Information at B&H

Apple MacBook Air & Pro with M5, the New MacBook Neo Just Announced, Find All Information at B&H

B&H is pleased to share a slew of exciting new products from Apple, including the latest iterations of the and MacBook Air MacBook Pro (now featuring ...
Atomos Announces Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI HDR Monitor-Recorder; More Info at B&H

Atomos Announces Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI HDR Monitor-Recorder; More Info at B&H

Atomos unveiled the new Ninja RAW 5.2" HDMI monitor-recorder with an approachable price and high-end features like ProRes RAW, HDR support, and EL...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Retail

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics