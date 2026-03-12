USA Today Names B&H Photo One of America's Most Trusted Brands

"We are honored to once again receive USA Today's recognition for trust," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer of B&H Photo. "For decades, our mission has been simple: provide customers with expert guidance, honest advice, and reliable service. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day." Advice from B&H's product experts is central to the customer experience. Many members of the team have professional backgrounds in photography, filmmaking, audio production, and related technical fields, which helps them provide informed recommendations and trusted advice to customers.

USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2026 is a consumer sentiment study that recognizes brands in the United States based on their perceived trustworthiness. The study combines a large-scale confidential online survey conducted among U.S. customers with online reviews and an assessment of publicly available data.

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been serving customers worldwide for over 53 years. People engage with B&H online thru its website, directly at the B&H SuperStore in New York City or via phone, chat, and video chat. Beyond retail, B&H serves as an educational resource for creators and professionals. Through product demonstrations, workshops, the B&H YouTube and Instagram channels, and articles on the B&H website, customers gain access to practical guidance from industry experts. B&H's comprehensive efforts reflect the core values that have earned B&H the trust of generations of customers: expertise, honesty, transparency, and a commitment to helping creators succeed.

