LensCrafters Enters a New Era of Med-Tech Innovation, Building an Integrated Ecosystem of Care

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, part of EssilorLuxottica and one of North America's largest optical retail brands, announced the launch of the first LensCrafters Vision & Eye Health Center1, introducing premium comprehensive eye care and surgical solutions in a modern, patient-centric environment.1 Located in Exton, Pennsylvania, the center represents the first step within the brand's North America growth strategy, shaping the future of eye health and empowering humans to reach their full potential through a holistic suite of vision care and surgical solutions that are made available under one roof.

Building on more than 40 years of leadership in expert eye care, this next phase for the brand will demonstrate an elevated focus on high-quality, premium vision solutions and lens innovation alongside wearable technology, myopia management and OTC hearing solutionsꟷ all while advancing the brand's Med-Tech pillar with medical services, surgical procedures and advanced diagnostics. Serving millions of patients and customers annually, LensCrafters sees a significant opportunity to make available more seamless, patient-centered care within its own ecosystem, from early detection, advanced diagnostics, treatment and ongoing monitoring. These efforts signal a strategic shift from traditional refraction to comprehensive, technology-enabled eye health solutions, transforming the brand's locations into a dynamic platform for innovation, integration and clinical excellence.

The LensCrafters Vision & Eye Health Center offers comprehensive eye health evaluations and innovative vision-correcting procedures, delivering coordinated care for conditions such as vision corrections, cataracts and glaucoma through leading-edge technology and clinical expertise. The center will provide a full spectrum of cutting‑edge treatment options, including Implantable Collamer Lenses (ICL), Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), Laser Vision Correction Procedures such as LASIK, PRK, SMILE® PRO and both standard and laser-assisted cataract surgery. These procedures are designed to improve vision, reduce dependence on glasses or contact lenses, and support long-term eye health. The center's surgical leadership is headed by Dr. Bruce Rivers, a military-trained independent ophthalmologist2, who is an expert in the fields of cataract and laser vision correction surgery.

"We are entering a new era for LensCrafters," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters and For Eyes. "For decades, we've been a trusted leader and a point of reference in the optical retail industry. Today, our mission is to holistically bring to life the EssilorLuxottica Med-Tech strategy through an enhanced patient journey that leverages the best of EssilorLuxottica's value proposition, including advanced medical technologies and surgical solutions that elevate vision care into a more intelligent, integrated and personalized experience. As healthcare increasingly shifts from reactive treatment to predictive, LensCrafters is positioning vision care at the center of this transformation. The new LensCrafters Vision & Eye Health Center represents the foundation of a scalable, integrated model that unites clinical expertise with cutting-edge technologies, reinforcing the commitment to innovation across the full spectrum of eye health."

"Our growth strategy is clear: We are empowering humans who visit our locations to unlock their full potential through a holistic suite of expert vision care and surgical services3, transforming the way they see and experience the world every day," Cerullo continued. "We are building a data-driven model where prevention, early detection and ongoing monitoring become our competitive advantage, culminating in a future where eye care and everyday life converge through the next generation of smart, connected wearable technology."

Central to this transformation is LensCrafters' commitment to wearable innovation, redefining what a pair of glasses can do from communication and content capture to accessibility and health support. Products such as Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta demonstrate how eyewear can integrate real-time information, immersive social experiences and AI-enabled functionality. Meanwhile, Nuance Audio represents a new category of an invisible hearing solution for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss that is embedded seamlessly within stylish frames.

"Our mission is to bring advanced eye care and surgical services together under one roof with exceptional outcomes and a compassionate patient experience," said Dr. Clark Chang, Senior Director of Medical and Surgical Operations. "We are proud to have enabled next-generation surgical options through independent providers alongside our offering of ongoing care that meets the diverse needs of the community."

1 The space dedicated to surgery and other medical treatments and procedures inside of the LensCrafters Vision & Eye Health Center is owned and operated by Friendly Eyes Vision PLLC. The doctor of ophthalmology performing surgery and other medical treatments and procedures at the LensCrafters Vision & Eye Health Center provides services on behalf of Friendly Eyes Vision PLLC and is not an employee, independent contractor or agent of LensCrafters.

2 Dr. Bruce Rivers provides services on behalf of Friendly Eyes Vision PLLC and is not an employee, independent contractor, or agent of LensCrafters.

3 Offered by independent providers

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and today operates more than 1,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission to help people look and see their best, LensCrafters is committed to delivering premium vision care and eyewear through advanced technology, personalized service, and an unparalleled assortment of designer brands. Doctors of Optometry are located at or next to its stores, ensuring expert eye care is always accessible. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The retailer has also embraced innovation in both smart glasses and medical technology. From the groundbreaking Ray-Ban Meta to Nuance Audio, a new invisible hearing solution for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, the brand is redefining the intersection of style, function and health. LensCrafters' trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the No. 1 contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com.

Media Contact:

LensCrafters

[email protected]

SOURCE LensCrafters