NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retailers in North America, announced the continuation of its Dedicated to Everyday Excellence campaign, a dynamic 360-degree omnichannel initiative celebrating professionals whose expertise, trust and commitment define their fields. The campaign, which debuted in spring 2025, brings these stories to life through immersive digital experiences in LensCrafters stores, on LensCrafters.com and across the brand's marketing channels. At LensCrafters, excellence means innovation in eye care, expert guidance, advanced eye exams and exceptional craftsmanship in every pair of glasses. With personalized service and premium eyewear, the brand is dedicated to delivering excellence in how you see and look every day.

LensCrafters Continues Dedicated to Everyday Excellence Campaign in 2026 with Award Winning Optometrist Dr. Anisha Haji

LensCrafters is proud to announce the collaboration with Dr. Anisha Haji, a LensCrafters Independent Optometrist, for the launch of the 2026 Dedicated to Everyday Excellence campaign. Dr. Haji is an esteemed optometrist and founder of Atlanta Eye Group, which is located in six LensCrafters locations across the Atlanta area. Widely recognized for her dedication to patient care, Atlanta Eye Group has been honored multiple times as Best in Georgia and Best Optometry Office. Dr. Haji earned her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Alberta and her Doctor of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University, with clinical interests in ocular disease management and specialty contact lens fittings.

A passionate advocate for the profession, Dr. Haji currently serves as President of the Greater Atlanta Optometric Association and holds leadership roles with both the Georgia Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. Beyond her practice, she is actively involved in her family's nonprofit organization, the Gillani Volunteer Association, which works to alleviate hunger and support underserved communities.

"We're excited to continue Dedicated to Everyday Excellence, a campaign that showcases individuals who are empowering the communities we serve through their passion, professionalism and trust—hallmarks that define the LensCrafters brand," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters and For Eyes. "As a LensCrafters Independent Optometrist affiliated with LensCrafters for over 13 years, Dr. Anisha Haji exemplifies what it means to serve. She embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional eye care every day, helping every patient see clearly and live confidently."

The Dedicated to Everyday Excellence campaign highlights inspiring journeys of each featured professional through compelling storytelling, while also showcasing the LensCrafters experience. This includes state-of-the-art comprehensive eye exams, innovative technology and premium prescription lenses, reinforcing the brand's commitment to personalized, high-quality vision care.

Previously featured in the Dedicated to Everyday Excellence campaign were Nico Cueva, head winemaker of Napa Valley's historic Haynes Vineyard; Soraya Fouladi, Founder and CEO of Jara, a hybrid nonprofit expanding access to education globally; Alex Schulze, Co-Founder of ocean cleanup organization 4Ocean; and Charlene Badman, James Beard Award–winning chef and co-owner of FnB Restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and today operates more than 1,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission to help people look and see their best, LensCrafters is committed to delivering premium vision care and eyewear through advanced technology, personalized service and an unparalleled assortment of designer brands. Doctors of Optometry are located at or next to its stores, ensuring expert eye care is always accessible. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The retailer has also embraced innovation in both smart glasses and medical technology. From the groundbreaking Ray-Ban Meta to Nuance Audio, a new invisible hearing solution for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, the brand is redefining the intersection of style, function and health. LensCrafters' trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

Media Contact: Samantha Horowitz

