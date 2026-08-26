LeoLabs Awarded Contract to Deliver Defense Test Capability in Support of U.S. Space Force

Award enables operational test and evaluation of LeoLabs' novel transportable 3D search radar systems for future defense missions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, Inc. (LeoLabs), the leading provider of persistent Orbital Intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a $20.68 million Prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to support the U.S. Space Force (USSF). Under the award, LeoLabs will deliver a modified LeoLabs Scout system, providing the company the opportunity to demonstrate its proven radar technology for a new defense mission set.

As emerging threats become faster and more maneuverable, maintaining persistent custody and quality tracking requires a more resilient, distributed sensing approach. U.S. national security depends on terrestrial and space-based sensing networks that combine large, exquisite systems with rapidly deployable capabilities to extend coverage, strengthen resiliency, and adapt to evolving operational requirements.

To meet this need, LeoLabs is advancing Scout, a family of containerized, transportable, 3D search radars designed to integrate seamlessly with existing defense architectures. These systems expand the distributed sensing layer by enabling rapid deployment of additional sensing capacity where and when it is needed, improving battle space awareness, strengthening architecture resiliency, and supporting persistent custody across dynamic, contested environments.

Following the deployment of its first operational Scout system optimized for space domain awareness earlier this year, this award provides the opportunity to demonstrate a variant of this system in support of future defense missions. This reinforces the company's commitment to delivering rapidly fielded commercial capabilities that strengthen U.S. national security.

More broadly, the award reflects LeoLabs' long-standing strategy of identifying emerging operational challenges, investing ahead of formal procurement requirements, and developing commercially funded technologies that can be rapidly demonstrated, integrated, and scaled alongside government partners.

"We're honored to partner with the Space Force and bring our proven sensing technology into U.S. national security," said Tony Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of LeoLabs. "We've spent the past decade building and operating high-performance radar systems while investing in transportable, proliferated sensing to meet emerging mission needs. Together, we're demonstrating how proven commercial technology can accelerate the delivery of new capabilities for U.S. defense missions."

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs enables military space commands, civil government agencies, and commercial operators to confidently detect, track, characterize, and respond to threats in space. Our proliferated, multi-mission radar network, real-time orbital data catalog, and AI-powered analytics support secure, safe, and dynamic space operations.

SOURCE LeoLabs, Inc.