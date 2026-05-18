LeoLabs Appoints Defense Tech Leader Jonathan Moneymaker as Chairman of its Board of Directors as Company Scales Toward Next Phase of Growth

Board expansion reflects LeoLabs' position as an EBITDA-positive global leader shaping U.S. and Allied integrated defense architecture

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, Inc. (LeoLabs), the world's leading mission partner for persistent Orbital Intelligence, today announced the appointment of defense technology leader Jonathan Moneymaker to its Board of Directors as Chairman. This addition comes at a pivotal inflection point for the company as it accelerates its growth across U.S. and Allied markets, expands its operational role shaping hybrid, integrated defense architectures, and evaluates opportunities to augment its capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

Moneymaker brings extensive experience building and scaling defense technology companies through periods of rapid growth and change. As Founder and CEO of BlueHalo, he led the company's transformation into a multi-domain defense technology provider by combining internal innovation and organic growth with targeted acquisitions. This culminated in the company's $4.1 billion acquisition by AeroVironment in 2024.

His appointment complements LeoLabs' existing Board, which includes leaders across national security, policy, and technology. It also reflects the company's continued maturation as it scales its solutions, expands its global footprint, and pursues a multi-pronged growth strategy establishing itself as a neoprime in the space and defense tech market.

"Jonathan has a proven track record of building high-growth defense technology companies and executing value creation strategies that combine organic growth with disciplined mergers and acquisitions," said Tony Frazier, CEO of LeoLabs. "His experience integrating commercial technologies into operational defense systems and scaling solutions through strategic acquisitions will be invaluable as LeoLabs extends its lead in space domain awareness and expands into missile defense."

LeoLabs has established itself as a critical provider of persistent Orbital Intelligence, delivering real-time detection, tracking, and characterization of objects in low Earth orbit. Its radar network and AI-powered analytics are increasingly integrated within U.S. and Allied operational workflows, supporting national security missions with high fidelity and low latency.

LeoLabs is scaling efficiently while continuing to invest in next-generation radar and analytics capabilities. The company has secured additional contracts with the U.S. Space Force, international defense agencies, and commercial satellite operators—evidence of the growing shift from pilot programs to sustained, program-level adoption of commercial space domain awareness.

As it enters its next phase of growth, LeoLabs is focused on expanding its capabilities and accelerating delivery to customers through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

"LeoLabs is building a foundational layer of modern defense infrastructure," said Moneymaker. "The company has reached an important inflection point, with strong momentum, differentiated technology, and growing integration into mission-critical systems. I'm excited to join the Board as Chairman and support the team as they scale their impact and continue to deliver category-defining technologies."

As LeoLabs expands into areas such as missile defense and deepens its integration with defense systems, it is an increasingly important mission partner providing real-time data and insight for operational decision-making. With strong demand from U.S. and Allied customers and a clear path for continued growth, the company is well positioned to expand its market presence and long-term impact.

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs enables military space commands, civil government agencies, and commercial operators to confidently detect, track, characterize, and respond to threats in space. Our proliferated, multi-mission radar network, real-time orbital data catalog, and AI-powered analytics support secure, safe, and dynamic space operations.

SOURCE LeoLabs, Inc.