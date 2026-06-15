Leopard Imaging® to Showcase Advanced AI Perception and Spatial Intelligence Solutions at AUTOMATE 2026 Post this

At this year's event, Leopard Imaging will demonstrate a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and perception technologies designed for robotics, industrial automation, autonomous systems, machine vision, and edge AI applications. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations showcasing stereo vision, RGB-D perception, long-range depth sensing, surround vision, and compact embedded camera technologies.

Featured Demonstrations

High-Performance Stereo Vision for AI Perception

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Leopard Imaging will showcase its ASTRO stereo camera solution featuring dual STMicroelectronics 5.1MP global shutter RGB-IR sensors, integrated IR illumination, FPGA processing, and 10GigE connectivity. Designed for AI perception workloads, the platform delivers synchronized RGB-IR stereo vision and high-speed depth processing for robotics, autonomous navigation, and 3D reconstruction applications.

High-Resolution AI Imaging Platform

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This demonstration highlights a high-resolution machine vision solution built around Sony® 25MP IMX530 global shutter image sensor. Running on the NVIDIA® Jetson Thor™ platform, the system combines high-bandwidth 10GigE connectivity and high-speed/high resolution imaging to enable industrial inspection, machine vision, logistics automation, and AI-driven imaging applications.

Dual RGB + iToF Perception System – Sirius Plus

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Sirius Plus combines the onsemi® AF0130 iToF sensor with the 5-megapixel global shutter BSI RGB sensor to deliver synchronized RGB and depth perception in a GMSL2 camera platform. The system provides real-time environmental awareness and depth sensing for robotics, intelligent automation, and next-generation machine vision systems.

Eight-Camera Surround Vision System

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Leopard Imaging's eight-camera surround vision solution demonstrates synchronized multi-camera perception powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX AI platform. Featuring onsemi AR0234 global shutter image sensors, the system is optimized for 360-degree vision, payload ceiling, driving autonomous machines, robotics, and advanced environmental monitoring applications requiring low latency and precise synchronization.

Ultra-Compact Camera Modules

Hummingbird Family

The Hummingbird family represents Leopard Imaging's series of ultra-compact MIPI camera modules designed for embedded vision and mobile applications. Delivering high-quality image capture in a miniature form factor, Hummingbird modules are ideal for wearable devices, smart cameras, mobile robotics, and next-generation embedded AI systems where size, power efficiency, and image quality are critical.

Global Shutter OX05C1S Stereo dToF Depth Camera

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This advanced stereo dToF perception solution integrates the OMNIVISION OX05C1S global shutter image sensor with STMicroelectronics depth sensing technology to provide accurate depth measurement and robust perception in challenging environments. Target applications include robotic vision, autonomous systems, smart agriculture, industrial automation, driver monitoring systems (DMS), and occupant monitoring systems (OMS).

Driving the Future of Intelligent Vision

Leopard Imaging continues to expand its portfolio of AI perception technologies, delivering innovative camera solutions that enable machines to see, understand, and interact with the world more intelligently. The company's demonstrations at AUTOMATE 2026 highlight its commitment to advancing robotics, industrial automation, autonomous systems, and edge AI through high-performance imaging and perception technologies.

Visit Leopard Imaging at AUTOMATE 2026

AUTOMATE 2026

June 22nd – 25th, 2026

McCormick Place – North Building

Booth #10046

Chicago, Illinois

We invite customers, partners, developers, and industry professionals to visit our booth and experience Leopard Imaging's latest innovations in AI perception and intelligent vision systems.

About Leopard Imaging

Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI perception and spatial intelligence solution design and manufacturing, providing advanced imaging technologies for autonomous systems, robotics, AIoT, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and edge AI applications. Leopard Imaging specializes in high-performance imaging, optics, and AI processing technologies for next-generation intelligent vision systems.

For more information, visit www.leopardimaging.com

Media Contact

Leopard Imaging Marketing Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.