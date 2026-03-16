Leopard Imaging® Showcases 25MP Global Shutter 10GigE Camera Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan at GTC

Leopard Imaging introduces a high-performance IMX530 camera for NVIDIA Holoscan and edge AI applications. Post this

As AI-powered industrial automation continues to scale globally, system developers are increasingly demanding higher-resolution imaging combined with deterministic, low-latency data transmission. The LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL addresses these needs by delivering precision global shutter performance alongside industrial-grade 10GigE connectivity, enabling advanced vision analytics and real-time decision-making at the edge.

Accelerating AI Vision with NVIDIA Holoscan

The LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL powered by NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge is fully compatible with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, NVIDIA IGX Orin, and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit, enabling direct sensor data to GPU over ethernet and power real-time edge AI workflows.

By leveraging NVIDIA's accelerated computing ecosystem, the solution supports:

Real-time AI inference at the edge



High-throughput image streaming



Low-latency industrial perception pipelines



Scalable deployment in robotics and autonomous systems

Built for Next-Generation AI Applications

The LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL is ideal for:

Industrial AI and smart manufacturing



Long-range barcode and logistics automation



High-precision inspection and metrology



Autonomous robotics and machine perception

At just approximately 307 grams, the camera offers industrial strength durability while simplifying integration into advanced AI and machine vision platforms.

Customization-Ready for OEM and AI System Builders

Recognizing the evolving needs of AI system integrators, Leopard Imaging designed this solution to be fully customization-ready, supporting flexible optics, firmware, and system-level adaptations to accelerate time-to-market.

"High-resolution global shutter imaging is no longer optional for modern AI-driven inspection systems," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging. "With reliable 10GigE data transmission and NVIDIA Holoscan acceleration, customers can set up high-data vision pipelines that perform consistently from development to full-scale production."

Visit Leopard Imaging at NVIDIA GTC to experience live demos of the LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL and explore collaboration opportunities within the NVIDIA ecosystem.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.