Leopard Imaging® Showcases 25MP Global Shutter 10GigE Camera Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan at GTC

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At NVIDIA GTC, Leopard Imaging® Inc. is proud to showcase its latest high-performance machine vision solution: LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL, a 25MP global shutter camera optimized for NVIDIA Holoscan-based edge AI platforms.
Designed to meet the growing demand for real-time, high-resolution perception in AI-driven industrial and robotics applications, the LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL combines ultra-high-resolution imaging with 10GigE high-bandwidth connectivity and seamless NVIDIA platform integration.
As AI-powered industrial automation continues to scale globally, system developers are increasingly demanding higher-resolution imaging combined with deterministic, low-latency data transmission. The LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL addresses these needs by delivering precision global shutter performance alongside industrial-grade 10GigE connectivity, enabling advanced vision analytics and real-time decision-making at the edge.
By leveraging NVIDIA's accelerated computing ecosystem, the solution supports:
Real-time AI inference at the edge
High-throughput image streaming
Low-latency industrial perception pipelines
Scalable deployment in robotics and autonomous systems
Built for Next-Generation AI Applications
The LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL is ideal for:
Industrial AI and smart manufacturing
Long-range barcode and logistics automation
High-precision inspection and metrology
Autonomous robotics and machine perception
At just approximately 307 grams, the camera offers industrial strength durability while simplifying integration into advanced AI and machine vision platforms.
Customization-Ready for OEM and AI System Builders
Recognizing the evolving needs of AI system integrators, Leopard Imaging designed this solution to be fully customization-ready, supporting flexible optics, firmware, and system-level adaptations to accelerate time-to-market.
"High-resolution global shutter imaging is no longer optional for modern AI-driven inspection systems," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging. "With reliable 10GigE data transmission and NVIDIA Holoscan acceleration, customers can set up high-data vision pipelines that perform consistently from development to full-scale production."
Visit Leopard Imaging at NVIDIA GTC to experience live demos of the LI-IMX530-10GigE-NL and explore collaboration opportunities within the NVIDIA ecosystem.
About Leopard Imaging Inc.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.
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