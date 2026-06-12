LEOTEK Demonstrates Physical AI for Safer and Smarter Roadways at ITS America 2026

Interlux AI-Powered Traffic Infrastructure Transforms Intersections into Intelligent Sensing Nodes for Real-Time Mobility and Safety Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITS America 2026, LEOTEK showcased how Physical AI can help transportation agencies improve roadway safety, traffic operations, and mobility through intelligent transportation infrastructure. The company demonstrated its Interlux AI Smart Traffic Signal platform, which combines multimodal sensing, edge computing, and real-time analytics to support next-generation intersection management.

(From left) Waiting Wu, Principal Engineer, Intelligent Transportation Solutions, LEOTEK; members of the Econolite team; David Tsou, AI Solution Architect, LEOTEK; and Eric Zhao, Product Manager, Intelligent T

Roadway safety and congestion remain among the most pressing challenges facing transportation agencies across North America. As cities seek to improve operational performance and enhance mobility, intelligent infrastructure is increasingly being deployed to provide greater visibility, situational awareness, and responsiveness across transportation networks.

As Physical AI continues to expand beyond data centers and cloud environments, transportation infrastructure is evolving into a connected, intelligent system capable of perceiving and responding to real-world conditions. Intersections are becoming critical sensing and decision-making points within the broader transportation ecosystem, supporting safer and more efficient roadway operations.

At the center of LEOTEK's ITS America showcase was the Interlux AI Smart Traffic Signal solution. The platform integrates radar sensing, computer vision, edge computing, and multimodal perception technologies to deliver real-time situational awareness at the intersection. By combining multiple sources of roadway data, Interlux enables transportation agencies to better understand traffic conditions and respond more effectively to changing roadway environments.

The platform supports a wide range of intelligent transportation applications, including Vulnerable Road User (VRU) Protection, Emergency Vehicle Preemption, Adaptive Traffic Control, traffic incident detection, and intersection safety management. These capabilities help agencies improve roadway safety while optimizing traffic flow and operational efficiency.

Unlike traditional traffic management architectures that rely primarily on centralized processing, Interlux brings intelligence directly to the edge. Sensing, analytics, and decision-support capabilities are deployed at the intersection, enabling faster response times and more resilient operations. The platform is designed to integrate with existing traffic control infrastructure, helping agencies modernize operations without extensive system replacement.

Interlux also supports V2X communications, positioning intersections as intelligent infrastructure nodes within future connected transportation ecosystems. Through real-time sensing and analytics, intersections can evolve from conventional signalized control points into AI-enabled sensing nodes capable of supporting emerging mobility applications.

During the event, LEOTEK engaged with transportation agencies, smart city leaders, system integrators, and industry partners from across North America to discuss the future of AI, digital infrastructure, V2X communications, and intelligent transportation systems. Industry conversations highlighted the growing role of Physical AI in improving roadway safety, strengthening infrastructure resilience, and supporting more efficient transportation operations.

LEOTEK will continue advancing intelligent transportation technologies that help agencies improve safety, optimize mobility, and accelerate the deployment of smarter and more connected roadway infrastructure.

About LEOTEK

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and Taipei, LEOTEK is a global leader in AI-powered smart transportation and intelligent infrastructure solutions. Since 1992, the company has served more than 300 cities across over 30 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. By integrating Physical AI, edge computing, IoT sensing, and intelligent analytics, LEOTEK enables safer roadways, more efficient mobility, and smarter infrastructure management. Guided by its vision of Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure, LEOTEK is helping cities accelerate the transition toward a safer, more connected, and sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: leotek.com | linkedin.com/company/leotek-electronics-usa-corp/

SOURCE LEOTEK