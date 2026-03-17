LEOTEK and 1NCE Accelerate Global Deployment of AI-Powered Smart Lighting Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEOTEK, a global provider of intelligent traffic and lighting infrastructure, announced a collaboration with 1NCE, global IoT software and connectivity company, and SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), 1NCE's exclusive sales partner in APAC, to accelerate worldwide deployment of its LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System (ILS). By integrating AI-driven infrastructure management, global IoT connectivity and scalable smart lighting networks, the partnership aims to help cities modernize street lighting infrastructure while improving safety, energy efficiency and operational visibility.

Photo (from left to right) Masato Nakabayashi, Director of IoT Global Promotion Dept., SoftBank Corp.; Torrent Chin, President & Chief Sustainability Officer, LEOTEK; Hitoshi Ono, Senior Vice President of 1NCE LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System deployed in Syracuse, New York.

The joint solution combines LEOTEK's AI- powered roadway and lighting infrastructure platform with the global IoT software and connectivity provided by 1NCE. Together, the partners aim to deliver an intelligent lighting platform that allows cities to remotely monitor lighting assets, optimize maintenance operations and improve long-term infrastructure resilience.

Torrent Chin, President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LEOTEK, said the collaboration reflects the growing need for data-driven infrastructure management in modern cities. "The future of urban infrastructure depends on real-time connectivity and intelligent system management," Chin said. "By working with 1NCE and SoftBank, we aim to accelerate the global deployment of intelligent lighting networks that enhance urban safety, operational efficiency and energy performance."

The integrated architecture has already been deployed across multiple infrastructure projects in the United States and the Americas. In Bath, Maine, the intelligent lighting network supports municipal initiatives to improve nighttime road safety and optimize energy use. In the Boston metropolitan area, the system demonstrates its capability to support high-density urban lighting networks while enabling centralized monitoring and infrastructure analytics. In Fort Wayne, Indiana, traditional street lighting infrastructure has been upgraded into a remotely managed intelligent system that provides real-time operational visibility and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Additional deployments include projects in Syracuse, New York, as well as infrastructure modernization initiatives with DTE Energy in Michigan. The solution has also expanded to smart city initiatives in San Francisco and deployments in Mexico and several cities across Latin America. Through AI-based monitoring and equipment diagnostics, operational data can be transmitted in real time through the 1NCE global IoT software and connectivity, enabling centralized infrastructure management and improved asset visibility.

The collaboration was highlighted during Smart City Expo Taipei, where SoftBank and 1NCE demonstrated the integrated architecture of LEOTEK's LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System and its ability to connect intelligent devices, global IoT connectivity and AI-based infrastructure management.

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK is a global provider of intelligent traffic and sustainable lighting infrastructure, with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Taipei. Since its founding in 1992, LEOTEK solutions have been deployed in more than 30 countries and over 300 cities worldwide, supporting smart mobility, intelligent lighting networks and AI-powered infrastructure management. The company focuses on developing intelligent sustainable infrastructure solutions that help cities improve safety, efficiency and environmental performance.

For more information, please visit: leotek.com | linkedin.com/company/leotek-electronics-usa-corp/

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data across 170+ countries, and turn it into actionable intelligence.

Learn more: www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE LEOTEK