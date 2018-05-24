Lernia: 36 New Questions Will Help Swedes Make New Friends

Sweden is top ranked in surveys regarding everything from gender equality to environmental issues. However when it comes to making new friends, Swedes are at the bottom of the list. A new survey conducted by the Swedish research company Demoskop, shows that only one third out of all Swedes think it's easy to make friends.

At the same time research shows that new friendships in the workplace is an important tool for successful integration of immigrants. Now Lernia wants to help Swedes become world leaders at making friends. Interaction For Swedes (IFS) is an interaction course with 36 evidence-based questions designed to lead to friendship.

"New friendships in the workplace or at school is the key to breaking down social exclusion in society. Interaction For Swedes is a way to provide better conditions for this to happen. Our aim is that this interaction course will help Sweden become one of the best countries in the world for making new friends," said Elias Wästberg, Head of Communications, Lernia.

The questions have been developed using American psychologist Arthur Aron's research with 36 questions that lead to love. Working alongside with Swedish psychologist Anna Bennich Karlstedt, Lernia has adjusted the questions to lead to friendship.

