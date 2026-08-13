LESS THAN HALF OF OPPORTUNITY ZONES POST ANNUAL HOME PRICE GROWTH

Median home prices grew year-over-year in 46.3 percent of Opportunity Zone census tracts, compared to 49.8 percent of tracts outside the zones; Tracts outside the zones were more likely to see double-digit home price growth year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered intelligence, and real estate analytics solutions, today released its second-quarter 2026 report analyzing qualified low-income Opportunity Zones targeted by Congress for economic redevelopment in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at 4,183 census tracts in Opportunity Zones around the United States with sufficient data to analyze, meaning they had at least five home sales in the second quarter of the year.

The analysis shows that median single-family home and condo prices rose quarter-over-quarter in 51.8 percent (1,626) of the 3,141 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze in the first and second quarters of 2026. Year-over-year, median home values rose in 46.3 percent (1,639) of the 3,541 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze for the second quarters of 2025 and 2026.

Outside of designated Opportunity Zones, median home prices rose year-over-year in 49.8 percent (28,115) of the 56,432 census tracts with sufficient data to analyze in the respective quarters, meaning home value growth was more common outside the zones than in them.

In the second quarter of 2026, 10.7 percent (449) of all 4,183 Opportunity Zone census tracts included in the analysis posted their highest median home value since the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008 and 1,064 experienced at least 10 percent growth in home values year-over-year.

"We have generally seen Opportunity Zones move in step with the broader housing market, and that remains largely true today," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "The second quarter suggests some cooling in these areas relative to the rest of the country, but the difference is still narrow enough that we'll be watching future quarters for confirmation before drawing broader conclusions."

Despite similar likelihoods to experience home price growth, the actual values of homes inside Opportunity Zones tend to be much lower. The national median single-family home price was $360,000 in the first quarter of 2026, the most recent data available. Inside Opportunity Zones, only 21.8 percent of tracts had typical home values that exceeded the national median. Outside of the zones, 49.6 percent of tracts exceeded the national median.

Due to the small number of sales in many Opportunity Zones, median price measurements can be volatile. The typical median sales prices rose or fell by more than 5 percent quarter-over-quarter in 81 percent of the 3,141 tracts with sufficient data to analyze.

Major findings from the report:

Median single-family home and condo prices rose quarter-over-quarter in 51.8 percent (1,626) of the 3,141 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze.

Year-over-year, median home values rose in 46.3 percent (1,639) of the 3,541 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze.

Outside of designated Opportunity Zones, median home prices rose year-over-year in 49.8 percent (28,115) of the 56,432 census tracts with sufficient data to analyze.

Areas outside Opportunity Zones were more likely to see double-digit year-over-year home price growth in the second quarter. Median home prices grew by at least 10 percent in 28.1 percent of census tracts outside the zones, compared to 30 percent of tracts inside the zones.

Among states with at least 25 Opportunity Zone census tracts with sufficient data to analyze, Oregon had the largest share that experienced year-over-year median home price growth (57 percent), followed by Maine (54 percent), South Carolina (52 percent), Indiana (52 percent), and Oklahoma (50 percent).

For the first time, ATTOM's second quarter 2026 Opportunity Zone report incorporates ResiScores, AI-derived neighborhood rankings based on projected home price appreciation. Several Opportunity Zones ranked among the highest-scoring neighborhoods in the nation's largest metro areas, including zones in Chicago (ResiScore 98), New York (99), Los Angeles (96), Dallas (97), and Houston (99), indicating projected housing market performance that exceeds most other census tracts in their respective metros.

Conclusion

ATTOM's second quarter 2026 Opportunity Zones report showed that areas outside the zones experienced median home price growth at a greater rate than areas inside the zones. Areas outside the zones were also more likely to see double-digit price growth and continue to have significantly higher median home values.

Report methodology

The ATTOM Opportunity Zones analysis is based on home sales price data derived from recorded sales deeds. Statistics for previous quarters are revised when each new report is issued as more deed data becomes available. ATTOM's analysis compared median home prices in census tracts designated as Opportunity Zones by the Internal Revenue Service. Except where noted, tracts were used for the analysis if they had at least five sales in the first quarter of 2026. Median household income data for tracts and counties comes from surveys taken by the U.S. Census Bureau (www.census.gov) from 2020 through 2024. The list of designated Qualified Opportunity Zones is located at U.S. Department of the Treasury. Regions are based on designations by the Census Bureau. Hawaii and Alaska, which the bureau designates as part of the Pacific region, were included in the West region for this report.

The report also included a ResiScore for each tract with sufficient data. The AI-powered scores combine housing market indicators including trends, appreciation, acceleration, forecast strength, and volatility into a single number between 0 and 100 that indicates the relative strength of a census tract's housing market compared to other tracts in the same metropolitan area.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM