Strategic acquisition adds certified payment terminal distribution, encryption key injection, and nationwide deployment capabilities, deepening Levata's position in retail and hospitality.

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levata, a leading technology solutions provider delivering data capture, data management products and lifecycle services to customers across North America and Europe, today announced the acquisition of POSDATA Group, a leading distributor and deployment partner for the enterprise payment technology industry. The transaction extends Levata's platform into payment technologies, adding a differentiated set of compliance-driven, service-intensive capabilities that serve enterprise customers in retail, hospitality, specialty retail, and beyond.

Levata Adds Payment Technologies with Acquisition of POSDATA

POSDATA is an authorized distributor for the industry's leading payment terminal brands, including Verifone, Ingenico, Equinox, PAX, and ID TECH, and operates a fully certified encryption key injection facility in Louisville, Kentucky. The company's services include deployment and configuration, advance exchange and inventory pool management, and remote key injection, all of which are subject to strict payment industry compliance requirements that create high barriers to entry and strong customer retention. POSDATA's customer base and operations will be fully integrated into Levata's platform.

Retailers and hospitality operators can see how Levata supports large-scale payment terminal fleets at https://www.levata.com/customer-experience.

Entering a High-Compliance, High-Retention Market Segment

Payment technology distribution is structurally different from general technology resale. Enterprises deploying payment terminals require certified key injection to meet PCI compliance standards, a service that demands investment in secure facilities, processor certifications, and specialized technical staff. POSDATA's Louisville facility has executed key injection for enterprises across the country, building a unique offering that is costly to maintain. That capability, combined with multi-year service relationships around advance exchange and device management, enables long-term relationships with customers and vendors.

"Payment technology is a segment where compliance requirements and service complexity make the partner relationship genuinely long-term," said Daniel Nettesheim, Chief Executive Officer of Levata. "POSDATA has built exactly the kind of trusted, technically specialized business that enterprise customers in retail and hospitality rely on. Adding that capability to Levata's platform means we can serve those customers more completely, and more durably, than we could before."

Deepening Levata's Retail and Hospitality Footprint

Retail and hospitality are two of Levata's core enterprise verticals, and payment technology is mission-critical infrastructure for both. Enterprise retailers and hospitality operators managing large-scale payment terminal fleets require a partner who can handle procurement, configuration, key injection, deployment, and advance exchange across hundreds or thousands of locations. POSDATA's capabilities map directly onto those requirements, giving Levata a more complete solution for customers who were previously sourcing payment terminal services from a separate provider.

"POSDATA is a natural extension of what Levata does for enterprise customers," said JD Hupp, Chief Commercial Officer of Levata. "Our retail and hospitality customers already trust us to manage their AIDC, mobility, and networking infrastructure. Being able to add payment terminals to that relationship, with the compliance and service capabilities POSDATA brings, removes a meaningful reason for those customers to work with anyone else."

A Platform Built on Capability and Trust

The POSDATA acquisition reflects Levata's strategy of targeting businesses with technical depth, compliance-driven expertise, and strong customer relationships in adjacent technology categories. POSDATA has served more than 800 enterprise customers and built a reputation in the payment technology industry for reliability, responsiveness, and technical expertise. That reputation, and the customer relationships that come with it, is the foundation Levata will build on as it integrates POSDATA's capabilities into its broader platform.

Levata has now deployed more than $400 million across more than 20 acquisitions since 2014, building one of the most comprehensive enterprise technology solutions platforms in the market.

About Levata

Levata is a global technology solutions provider delivering hardware, software, supplies, and lifecycle services that power digital transformation for small business and enterprise customers across retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and beyond. Levata partners with the world's leading technology brands and serves tens of thousands of customers across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

About POSDATA

POSDATA Group is a trusted payment technologies distributor and deployment partner, specializing in the distribution, configuration, and key injection of enterprise payment terminals from the industry's leading brands, including Verifone, Ingenico, Equinox, PAX, and ID TECH. POSDATA operates a fully certified encryption key injection facility with access to hundreds of processor keys, and provides deployment services, advance exchange and inventory pool management, and OEM returns management to enterprise customers across retail, hospitality, specialty retail, and beyond. POSDATA is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

SOURCE Levata