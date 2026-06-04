Levata Appoints Jose Perez to Lead Connectivity and Field Services Practices

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levata, a leading technology solutions provider delivering data capture, data management products and lifecycle services to customers across North America and Europe, today announced the promotion of Jose Perez to Senior Director, Field & Technical Services. Perez will lead Levata's Connectivity Infrastructure and Field Integration Services teams. In this expanded role, Perez will have leadership accountability for the teams, their delivery capabilities, and go-to-market execution that Levata's enterprise customers rely on to design, deploy, and sustain modern technology infrastructure at scale.

Jose Perez Headshot

Perez joined Levata in 2022 with the company's acquisition of MSA Systems (MSA), Inc., a San Jose-based Automated Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions provider, with more than two decades of expertise in warehouse management software, networking services, and enterprise mobility. He spent 18 years at MSA, most recently as Executive Director of Operations, where he built and led technical services teams across the full lifecycle of complex enterprise deployments. Since joining the Levata platform, Perez's teams have deployed networking infrastructure, RFID fixed infrastructure, POS systems, and managed mobile devices in a variety of Fortune 500 customers. Installations have included equipment from Levata partners such as SLS RFID, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Extreme Networks, and Cisco. He has earned a reputation across the organization for operational precision, customer focus, and the ability to lead complex, multi-site deployments to successful outcomes.

"Leading major deployments has reinforced a simple truth for me: even the most advanced technology only succeeds when the execution is disciplined, and the team is aligned. That's the standard our group delivers every day. I'm grateful to Levata for this opportunity and for the trust they've placed in me. As I step into this larger role, my commitment is to keep earning that trust — by delivering for our customers and standing behind the team that makes every milestone possible," said Jose Perez, Senior Director, Field & Technical Services, Levata.

"Jose brings together an excellent combination of technical depth and leadership skills to the Connectivity practice and Field Services," said Daniel Nettesheim, Chief Executive Officer of Levata. "Our customers are running increasingly complex network environments, installing new automation technologies including RFID, self-serve kiosks, and robotics, and requiring partners who can handle everything from initial site surveys to integration and monitoring and maintenance after go-live. Jose and his team deliver these solutions, end-to-end."

Leading Levata's Connectivity Practice

Levata's Connectivity practice designs and deploys the wireless networking and infrastructure that enterprise customers depend on to run their operations. The practice delivers end-to-end solutions across wireless access points, 5G and LTE private networks, controllers, routers, switches, cabling, network management, and cybersecurity, serving customers in retail, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, and beyond.

The scope and complexity of what Levata delivers in Connectivity is significant. Levata has completed wireless infrastructure deployments across single-facility environments and multi-site national rollouts covering millions of square feet: 90 retail locations modernized for a national book retailer in under five weeks; 100% wireless coverage achieved across a 1.5 million square foot logistics pick tower; a 40-site network rollout completed in three months for a heavy equipment distributor, with more than four years of uninterrupted uptime sustained since. Enterprise customers are consolidating with Levata for Connectivity because Levata can go anywhere, deliver on aggressive timelines, and stay accountable after the deployment is complete.

Leading Levata's Field Services Practice

Levata's Field Services practice is the on-the-ground delivery engine that translates technology designs into working reality for enterprise customers at scale. The practice encompasses site surveys, installation across manufacturing, distribution centers, point-of-sale, and fleet environments, dispatch services, onsite project coordination, onsite repair and maintenance, and testing and validation, all executed by a network of more than 600 certified field technicians deployed across the United States.

Field Services is the capability that allows Levata to make and keep a commitment that most technology solutions providers cannot: that the right people will show up at the right location, with the right expertise, and get the job done. For enterprise customers managing technology programs across dozens or hundreds of sites, that commitment is decisive. Levata has delivered device deployments exceeding 15,000 units across major retail operations; 1,800-device healthcare mobility rollouts across 50+ sites in 10 weeks; and large-format POS conversions across 350 locations completed on schedule without disruption to live store operations.

"Connectivity and Field Services are where our customers experience Levata most directly," said JD Hupp, Chief Commercial Officer of Levata. "Jose has earned the trust of our customers and our internal teams by consistently delivering on commitments in environments that do not forgive mistakes. Putting him in charge of both practices is the right call for our customers and for the business."

A Platform Built on People

Perez's career trajectory reflects the kind of talent development that Levata's acquisition-driven platform is designed to enable. MSA Systems brought deep expertise in AIDC, warehouse management software, and networking services, and the technical team that came with it, including Perez, has been a meaningful contributor to Levata's services capability since the day the transaction closed. His promotion is a recognition of that contribution and a signal of Levata's commitment to developing and advancing the talent it brings into the organization through its acquisitions.

"Jose is a great example of what we mean when we say we build the platform for the people in it, not just the capabilities," said Nettesheim. "He came to us through MSA with exceptional technical credibility and has grown into a leader who can set strategy, run operations, and develop the team around him. We are proud to give him this platform and excited about what he and his teams will deliver."

About Levata

Levata is a global technology solutions provider delivering hardware, software, supplies, and lifecycle services that power digital transformation for enterprise customers across retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and beyond. Levata partners with the world's leading technology brands and serves more than 50,000 customers across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.levata.com.

SOURCE Levata