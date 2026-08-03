Level AI Launches CX AI Leadership Council with Mahesh Sogal as Founding Member

An operator-led industry group focused on how AI gets deployed, measured, and governed in the contact center

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level AI, the customer intelligence platform for contact centers, today announced the launch of their CX Advisory Board, an operator-led group of senior technology and customer experience leaders shaping how AI is deployed in enterprise customer operations. Mahesh Sogal, former VP and IT leader from Delta Air Lines, AIG, and Bank of America, joins as the founding member.

The board convenes a small group of executives across telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, travel, and other industries running large-scale technical orgs and customer operations. Members meet quarterly to discuss shared frameworks on AI governance, ROI measurement, autonomous resolution, and cross-functional deployment, as well as advise on Level AI's innovation and product roadmap.

Level AI created this CX Advisory Board because the practitioners running enterprise AI programs carry the clearest signal on what works and what breaks. Vendor narratives, analyst frameworks, and conference keynotes have shaped the industry conversation for the last two years. The people running the deployments have had less voice in shaping it.

Mahesh Sogal brings more than 25 years of enterprise technology and transformation leadership across aviation, banking and insurance. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Technology Transformation and International Technology at Delta Air Lines, where he led enterprise-wide modernization and the development of new global technology capabilities. He established and scaled the Delta Technology Hub in Bengaluru to more than 850 professionals and served on the board of directors of SITA, a global technology provider to the air transport industry. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at AIG, Bank of America and GE Capital. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

"Enterprise AI in the contact center should be shaped by the operators accountable for outcomes—not just vendors and analysts. Level AI gives senior technology and CX leaders a room to compare notes on what's working, what's failing, and what the industry needs to standardize." said Sogal.

Ashish Nagar, founder and CEO of Level AI, added: "The last two years have moved AI in contact centers from experimentation to real deployment, and the practitioners running those programs carry more useful signal than anyone. Level AI's CX Advisory Board is where we listen to that signal, publish it, and let it shape how the category matures. Bringing Mahesh in first sets the bar for the caliber of operator we want in the room."

The Advisory Board will grow to about six members over the next quarters, with an emphasis on senior technology and CX leaders from Fortune 500 companies operating large customer contact functions. Additional appointments will be announced later this year.

About Level AI

Level AI is the customer intelligence platform for the contact center. Level AI unifies QA, insights, coaching, automation, and AI agents on the same conversation data, so improvement across people, processes, and technology draws from the same customer truth. The company is based in Mountain View, California, and works with contact centers across financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and other industries.

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Phyllis Fang

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SOURCE Level AI