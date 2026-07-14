Level AI Featured as a Leader on the CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist: Highlighting Innovation in CX and Agent Enablement Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level AI, the full stack, AI-native customer intelligence platform for enterprise contact centers, proudly announces its placement on the latest CMP Prism, for Real-Time Agent Assist. The CMP Prism is an independent, analyst-led evaluation framework that benchmarks customer contact technology solutions against industry standards. CMP Prisms are updated twice annually to reflect the latest advancements, provider performance, and market shifts in customer contact technology.

Level AI featured as Leader in CMP Prism for Agent Assist

This latest refresh highlights Level AI as a Leading provider, empowering CX and customer contact leaders to optimize their agent enablement strategies and customer engagement outcomes.

The CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist evaluated 16 solution providers, including Level AI, and categorized them into five tiers: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging. These distinctions are grounded in a comprehensive methodology incorporating analyst input, user feedback, and real-world marketplace data across ten investment criteria.

"Earning consistent placement across the highest analyst tiers for Customer Analytics, Automated QA, and now Real-Time Agent Assist is powerful validation of our strategic vision to build a single, unified intelligence layer for the entire enterprise customer journey." said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI, "Enterprise CX leaders realize that traditional, keyword-bound point solutions only add desktop complexity instead of resolving it. By delivering an active, context-aware co-pilot driven by our proprietary NLU core, we are helping brands eliminate agent cognitive overload, significantly reduce hold times, and drive absolute process consistency across the entire customer journey."

Nicole Kyle, Chief Product Officer of CMP, adds, "CMP Prism benchmarks solutions against industry standards, supported by CMP analysts who contextualize what matters most to your organization. CMP Prism was created to assess solution providers like Level AI to take the guesswork out of tech decisions, replacing vendor spin with objective, research-backed benchmarks."

The CMP Prism helps enterprise leaders and tech buyers evaluate solutions and helps providers that are looking to prove their position in the market. CMP also releases Prisms across other strategic technology categories, including customer analytics, chatbots/virtual agents, automated QA/QM, workforce management, and voicebot/conversational IVR.

To learn more about Level AI, request a personalized demo.

For a full summary, download the refreshed CMP Prism for Real-Time Agent Assist.

About CMP

CMP is the customer contact research company. We give leaders clarity, providers credibility, and the industry direction. Independent and trusted, our research powers every corner of the field with actionable insight. Everything the industry needs to move forward, all in one place.

For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com.

Media Contact(s):

Jennifer Lewis

The Pollack Group

631-521-4960

914-618-0352

Media Contact(s):

Jennifer Lewis

The Pollack Group

631-521-4960

[email protected]

Lauren Miller

Customer Management Practice

914-618-0352

SOURCE Level AI