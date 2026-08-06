LEVELWEAR ADDS NFL LICENSE, COMPLETING ITS LINEUP ACROSS EVERY MAJOR NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS LEAGUE

New multi-year program brings elevated, re-imagined NFL apparel through Beyond Sunday, a season-long, four-capsule collection.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelwear today announced a new officially-licensed product collection with the National Football League, rounding out a portfolio that now spans every major professional sports league in North America: MLB, NHL, NBA, US Soccer, and the CFL. The NFL collection launches today, timed to coincide with the first pre-season game of the 2026 season.

Introducing Beyond Sunday, a new expression of officially licensed NFL apparel created for life beyond the game. The journey begins with House Colors, a celebration of the iconic palettes that connect teams, cities and generations. Discover the collection at Levelwear.com. Speed Speed

"With this NFL license, Levelwear now stands with fans in every major league across North America. Beyond Sunday is our take on elevated apparel for America's biggest fan community in sports," said Hester Ngo, Chief Executive Officer of Levelwear.

Levelwear enters the NFL with Beyond Sunday, a season-long, four-capsule collection built on Who's With You?, Levelwear's core belief that no one wins alone. This premium apparel is made for the rivalries and rituals that define NFL fan communities and is worn well beyond game day.

"Every generation redefines the way it gets dressed. We saw that shift happening across lifestyle fashion and built Beyond Sunday to meet it, blending a modern design perspective with authentic team expression, created as much for the fans getting drawn in by the culture as by the game," said Gareth Knocker, VP of Product at Levelwear.

Across its four capsules, the collection maintains a consistent design language: elevated fabrics with a softer hand-feel, modern silhouettes that move beyond standard stadium apparel, and team colors and marks interpreted with a refined, considered approach. Each capsule carries its own mood from clean and understated to bold and graphic built to last, styled to stay relevant, and made in part with recycled and organic materials.

The first capsule, House Colors, launches today, built around the iconic color palettes that define each franchise. Three more capsules follow, each with its own mood and moment, revealed as the 2026 season unfolds.

Availability

Available now at levelwear.com, with select availability at NFL Shop and team stadium shops.

About Levelwear

Levelwear is a modern athletic apparel brand spanning golf and the major licensed professional sports markets — MLB, NHL, NBA, US Soccer, the CFL, and the NFL. Built on the belief that behind every great performance is a great team, Levelwear designs versatile, performance-driven apparel for life on the course, in the arena, and beyond. At its core, the brand celebrates connection, community, and the people who show up and move you forward, because Who's With You? matters.

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Press Kit & Assets: LEVELWEAR - BEYOND SUNDAY MEDIA KIT

SOURCE Levelwear