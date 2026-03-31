Levelwear Launches DRAFTED™, Inviting Artists to Design Officially Licensed U.S. Soccer Fan Apparel

New fan-driven platform opens nationwide call to artists, with selected designs moving to fan voting, commercial release, and ongoing royalties

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelwear today launched DRAFTED™: United by Design, the inaugural campaign under its new DRAFTED™ platform, with a nationwide open call inviting artists to help shape the next expression of U.S. Soccer fandom as the sport moves toward a defining moment on the global stage.

Rich Tu joins the campaign as Founding Creative Ambassador for DRAFTED™. Tu brings a respected voice and reinforces DRAFTED’s commitment to artists as a meaningful part of fan culture. Speed Speed

DRAFTED™ is a fan-driven design and voting platform built to bring artists, sport, and fan culture together. Artists are invited to submit original work inspired by the identity, passion, and culture of U.S. Soccer fans. A curated Final Roster of designs will then be presented to fans for voting, with one design named the DRAFTED™ Top Pick. All selected designs will become officially licensed U.S. Soccer apparel.

"DRAFTED™ gives artists a real place inside the culture of the game and gives fans a voice in what that culture looks like on the apparel they wear," said Hester Ngo, CEO at Levelwear. "United by Design is about opening the door to new artists and creating something authentic to the people who live this sport most passionately."

Selected entrants will be recognized as DRAFTED™ Artists, Class of 2026, receive a $500 Cash Award, earn ongoing royalties, and be featured on the DRAFTED™ platform. One artist will then be chosen by fans as the DRAFTED™ Top Pick.

"United By Design brings together my two passions, design and soccer," said Ashley Taylor, participating artist, member of the American Outlaws, and Assistant Professor in Design at UCF's School of Visual Arts and Design. "As a designer, I love seeing artists get real visibility within the sport, and as a fan, I love seeing merch that feels meaningful and connected to our national team. Giving fans a voice while ensuring artists are featured, paid, and earn royalties makes this feel genuine and impactful."

Rich Tu joins the campaign as Founding Creative Ambassador for DRAFTED™. A faculty member at SVA NYC and Executive Creative Director & Partner at Sunday Afternoon, Tu brings a respected voice and reinforces DRAFTED's commitment to artists as a meaningful part of fan culture. He will also contribute a separate commemorative design that will be offered as an officially licensed U.S. Soccer product outside the fan-voted competition.

DRAFTED™: United by Design is open to U.S. residents who are the age of majority where they live. Artists may submit one original design, along with a 100-150 word inspiration statement. Submissions must be human created. The use of generative AI to create or assist in the submitted design is prohibited.

Submissions open March 30, 2026, and close April 15, 2026. Selected DRAFTED™ Artists will be announced on May 15, 2026, with fan voting from May 15 through May 22, 2026. The DRAFTED™ Top Pick will be announced on May 31, 2026, and made available commercially through Levelwear.com, the U.S. Soccer Official Store, and selected on-site U.S. Soccer National Team matches.

Artists interested in participating can learn more and register at www.draftedofficial.com.

About DRAFTED™

DRAFTED™ is a fan-driven design and voting platform created by Levelwear. Built at the intersection of art, sport, and fan culture, DRAFTED™ invites creators to design original work inspired by the game and gives fans a voice in choosing which designs move forward as officially licensed apparel. DRAFTED™: United by Design is the inaugural campaign under the broader DRAFTED™ platform.

About Levelwear

Levelwear is a premium apparel brand specializing in golf, athletics, and leisurewear. Through DRAFTED™, Levelwear is creating a new platform that connects sport, design, and fan culture.

Media Contact

Steven Andrade

Vice President, Digital Commerce

Levelwear

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SOURCE Levelwear