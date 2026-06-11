LEVERAGED FINANCE FIGHTS MELANOMA RAISES RECORD $4.3 MILLION FOR THE MELANOMA RESEARCH ALLIANCE

With this year's record-setting achievement, Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma has raised nearly $40 million since its founding in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom of General Atlantic and Brendan Dillon of Veritas Capital. What began as a grassroots effort among industry colleagues has grown into one of the most impactful philanthropic initiatives in cancer research, demonstrating the extraordinary power of the financial community to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes. Today, that vision continues to fuel research that is transforming outcomes for melanoma patients and creating ripple effects across cancer research.

"Fifteen years ago, we set out to build something that would make a meaningful difference in the fight against melanoma. We could not have imagined the scale of what this community would accomplish together," said Jeff Rowbottom, LFFM Co-Founder. "Almost $40 million later, the impact extends far beyond dollars raised. It can be seen in the scientists pursuing bold ideas, the treatments reaching patients, and the lives being extended because research was given a chance. What makes LFFM so special is that this industry has embraced the belief that investing in medical research is one of the most meaningful investments we can make."

Funds raised through LFFM support MRA's global research portfolio, including next-generation immunotherapies, cell therapies, AI-powered diagnostics and early detection tools, and research focused on rare and underfunded melanoma subtypes—including acral, mucosal, uveal, and pediatric melanoma—as well as brain metastases, a leading cause of death among patients with advanced melanoma.

"The leaders who support LFFM understand the power of investing in innovation," said Stephanie Kauffman, incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Melanoma Research Alliance. "For more than a decade, they have applied that same mindset to philanthropy—backing bold scientific ideas, exceptional researchers, and promising new approaches to cancer treatment. Their support has helped transform melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers into one of the greatest success stories in oncology. The impact of this community extends far beyond the dollars raised; it is measured in discoveries accelerated, treatments advanced, and lives changed."

Since its founding in 2007, MRA has invested more than $200 million in research at 165 institutions around the world, supporting more than 565 research projects. MRA-funded investigators have helped drive every major advance in melanoma treatment over the last two decades, contributing to the development of 19 FDA-approved therapeutic approaches and dramatically improving survival for patients with advanced melanoma.

The event was co-chaired by Clare Bailhe (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Jason Kanner (Kirkland & Ellis), Eliza McDougall (White & Case), Erwin Mock (Thoma Bravo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff (Apollo), Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic), Mark Rubenstein (HPS), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Brian Steinhardt (Simpson Thacher), Cade Thompson (KKR), Jason Van Dussen (Golub Capital), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), Eric Wedel (Paul, Weiss).

The evening was sponsored by industry leading giants with Global Presenting Sponsors including HPS, Veritas Capital, Apollo|MidCap, General Atlantic, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Paul, Weiss, Simpson Thacher, White & Case with Fitch Ratings and Golub Capital as Global Sponsors.

A full list of LFFM 2026 sponsors may be found at CureMelanoma.org/LFFM.

BY THE NUMBERS AND WHY IT MATTERS

More than 112,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with invasive melanoma in 2026.

Nearly 8,500 Americans are projected to die from melanoma this year—approximately one person every hour.

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers among young adults.

Veterans, active-duty military personnel, pilots, and outdoor workers face elevated risk due to increased ultraviolet exposure.

Melanoma can spread rapidly to vital organs, including the brain, lungs, and liver, making early detection and effective treatments critical.

MRA-funded research has helped drive 19 FDA-approved therapeutic approaches and transformed advanced melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers into one where long-term survival is increasingly possible.

About the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA):

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) is the largest private, non-profit funder of melanoma research worldwide. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the most promising science and research. MRA-funded investigators have been at the forefront of every major melanoma breakthrough, helping to drive the approval of more than 19 new therapeutic approaches. Through strategic investments across prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship, MRA is transforming outcomes for patients worldwide. Thanks to the generosity of MRA's founders, 100% of all public donations support innovative melanoma research — without any overhead or administrative costs. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient nonprofits in the country. Learn more at www.CureMelanoma.org.

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

MRA: Dana Deighton, Director of Communications and Engagement

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SOURCE Melanoma Research Alliance