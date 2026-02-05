Agent Orange Exposure Linked to Higher Risk of Rare Melanoma in U.S. Veterans, Study Finds

Research analyzing Veterans Health Administration data suggests approximately 30% higher odds of acral melanoma among veterans with Agent Orange exposure

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in JAMA Dermatology suggests U.S. veterans exposed to Agent Orange may face a higher risk of developing acral melanoma — a rare and often late-diagnosed form of melanoma that appears on the palms, soles of the feet, or under fingernails and toenails.

The study analyzed Veterans Health Administration data from 2000 to 2024 and compared 1,292 veterans diagnosed with acral melanoma to 5,168 veterans without melanoma. Researchers found that veterans with documented Agent Orange exposure had approximately 30% higher odds of acral melanoma.

Acral melanoma is distinct from the more common cutaneous melanoma and is less likely to be related to sun exposure. Because it can appear in less visible areas and may not match common public perceptions of melanoma, acral melanoma is frequently diagnosed at later stages and is associated with poorer outcomes.

"This study highlights an important and potentially underrecognized risk factor for acral melanoma, particularly for U.S. veterans," said Marc Hurlbert, PhD, chief executive officer of the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) and a team principal investigator on the research. "Identifying exposures that may increase risk can help inform earlier recognition and, ultimately, earlier diagnosis when treatment is most effective."

Senior author Rebecca I. Hartman, MD, MPH, Director of Melanoma Epidemiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said additional research is needed to better understand acral melanoma and to inform screening strategies for high-risk populations.

"Acral melanoma has a poorer prognosis than the more common cutaneous melanoma because it is often diagnosed at later stages and doesn't respond as well to current therapies," Hartman said. "Identifying risk factors is critical to improving detection and outcomes."

Researchers noted that acral melanoma has been associated with other potential risk factors, including sex, race and ethnicity, and prior skin lesions. They said the findings also reinforce the importance of studying acral melanoma as a distinct disease entity.

The research was supported by the Melanoma Research Alliance, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs Cooperative Studies Program.

About Acral Melanoma

Acral melanoma is a rare subtype of melanoma that typically develops on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, or under fingernails or toenails. It is often diagnosed later than other melanomas, contributing to poorer outcomes.

Paper

Hwang JC et al. "Identification of Risk Factors for Acral Melanoma in US Veterans." JAMA Dermatology. DOI: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2025.5827

