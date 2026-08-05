Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Bloom Energy Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2026 - BE

A securities class action traces a 16-month sequence alleged assurances regarding Bloom Energy Corporation's supply chain exposure to China, from a February 2025 earnings call to a July 2026 report that preceded a $15.28 single-day share decline.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

On July 8, 2026, BE shares fell $15.28 per share, or 5.7%, closing at $254.29 on unusually heavy trading volume. Investors have until September 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Events

The securities action alleges the sequence below shows repeated supply chain assurances that were not corrected as circumstances changed. The stock decline came only after an outside report placed China-linked routes at the center of the Company's scandium sourcing, as claimed in the filing.

February 27, 2025: On a fourth quarter earnings call, management stated the Company was "not dependent on China for a supply chain." The same day's Form 10-K stated the supply chain "does not have significant exposure to China."

On a fourth quarter earnings call, management stated the Company was "not dependent on China for a supply chain." The same day's Form 10-K stated the supply chain "does not have significant exposure to China." April 30, 2025: On a first quarter call, management stated "there is no China supply chain for us" and reiterated 29% full-year margin guidance, describing tariff exposure as limited to roughly 100 basis points.

On a first quarter call, management stated "there is no China supply chain for us" and reiterated 29% full-year margin guidance, describing tariff exposure as limited to roughly 100 basis points. July 31, 2025: The second quarter Form 10-Q disclosed an expected adverse gross margin impact of approximately one percent for fiscal 2025 while repeating that the supply chain "is not dependent on China."

The second quarter Form 10-Q disclosed an expected adverse gross margin impact of approximately one percent for fiscal 2025 while repeating that the supply chain "is not dependent on China." October 28, 2025 and February 5, 2026: SEC filings acknowledged China supplies 70% of certain rare earth metals used at tier 2 and tier 3 sub-assembly suppliers, while maintaining the Company itself was not China-dependent.

SEC filings acknowledged China supplies 70% of certain rare earth metals used at tier 2 and tier 3 sub-assembly suppliers, while maintaining the Company itself was not China-dependent. June 10, 2026: In a published video interview, management said China was "a country we avoided" beginning in 2005.

In a published video interview, management said China was "a country we avoided" beginning in 2005. July 8, 2026: Hunterbrook Media published "Bloom's Big Lie," alleging four China-linked routes into the supply chain, including material moving through Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, and quoting a Hunan Oriental Scandium representative describing itself as "BE's largest supplier of scandium."

Why the Sequence Matters to Shareholders

The action alleges that scandium was obtained through intermediaries sourcing from China, that the extent of that reliance was understated, and that positive statements about the Company's operations therefore lacked a reasonable basis. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here the complaint alleges that supply chain assurances were repeated across more than a year of filings and public appearances while the underlying sourcing was allegedly different." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: What is the BE class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Shares fell approximately 5.7% after a published report alleged the Company was in fact reliant on Chinese scandium routed through intermediaries. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did BE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 5.7%, a decline of $15.28 per share, to close at $254.29 on July 8, 2026, following the report alleging China-linked scandium sourcing. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did Bloom Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 27, 2025 to July 8, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP