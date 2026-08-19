Levi & Korsinsky Reminds HDFC Bank Limited Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 13, 2026 - HDB

Two senior HDFC Bank Limited officers — CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan and CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan — are named as individual defendants in a securities class action alleging that approximately Rs 45 crore ($4.7 million) in deposit inducements was routed through the bank's marketing budget while reported net interest income and operating expenses were misstated.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of HDB securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

HDB American Depositary Shares declined a cumulative $3.11 per share, across two disclosure events, closing at $23.78 on May 27, 2026, following the final drop of $1.02. Investors have until October 13, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status in the action pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Named Individual Defendants

Beyond the Company itself, the action names Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times, and Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times. The pleading asserts that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the bank's SEC reports, quarterly results releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint charges the individual defendants under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act in addition to Section 10(b). In practical terms, that means the officers who allegedly controlled HDFC Bank's disclosures may be held personally answerable for them, not just the corporate entity.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Both officers are alleged to have controlled the content of the Form 20-F annual reports for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

to have controlled the content of the Form 20-F annual reports for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Those filings stated that management "concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was effective."

The action alleges the arrangement that routed a 2.51% interest markup through the marketing department was approved by senior management.

the arrangement that routed a 2.51% interest markup through the marketing department was approved by senior management. A reported internal probe in March and April 2026 concluded that more than ten top officials bore responsibility, including the CEO.

The complaint contends net interest income, net interest margin, and operating expenses were consequently misstated throughout the Class Period.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Officers who certify the accuracy of periodic reports and the effectiveness of internal controls under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 place their own names behind those representations.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here the complaint alleges that internal control certifications were signed while an arrangement to route deposit inducements through a marketing budget was allegedly known to senior management." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HDB Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HDB lawsuit? A: The complaint names HDFC Bank Limited and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley — specifically CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan and CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.

Q: What court was the HDB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HDB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges HDFC Bank Limited made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reported net interest income, net interest margin, operating expenses, and the effectiveness of its internal controls during the Class Period. When reports emerged that approximately Rs 45 crore was allegedly camouflaged as marketing spend to pay above-market interest to a state firm, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do HDB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HDB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP