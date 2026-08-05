Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Wise Group plc Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2026 - WSE

A securities class action alleges Wise Group plc failed to disclose an active Brussels Public Prosecutor's investigation into more than half a billion euros in suspicious transactions flowing through its European entity.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, particularly where a payments company's regulatory standing is central to its growth story," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) of a pending securities class action covering purchases between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

WSE shares fell $0.67 (5.24%) on June 1, 2026, then $0.56 (4.6%) on June 2 and $0.82 (7.1%) on June 3, closing at $10.72 for a cumulative three-day decline of approximately $2.05 per share, or 16.05%. The Court has set September 29, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Belgian Money Laundering Investigation Concentration

On June 1, 2026, Reuters reported that the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating Wise's European entity in matters said to involve more than half a billion euros (approximately $582.5 million) in suspicious transactions, with alleged links to fraud, corruption and drug trafficking. The prosecutor's office indicated the inquiry began the prior year, was nearing completion, and that prosecutors were finalizing a direct summons before the criminal court. The lawsuit asserts this active investigation was not disclosed to investors when the Company transferred its primary listing to Nasdaq.

Anti-Money Laundering Oversight Trends Across Cross-Border Payments

Wise Europe is established in Belgium and serves the rest of Europe through the EU passporting system, concentrating law enforcement requests in a single jurisdiction.

The Company processes roughly 4.7 million transactions per day for nearly 19 million active customers across more than 80 regulatory licences.

Approximately $243 billion in cross-border volume was processed in fiscal year 2026, as alleged in the action.

in the action. Registration Statement language described anti-money laundering non-compliance largely in hypothetical, forward-looking terms.

The action claims those hypothetical framings understated an existing and material regulatory exposure.

Why AML Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The complaint contends that the risk language available to purchasers materially understated regulatory exposure while the Belgian inquiry was already advancing toward a criminal summons. As alleged, investors paid prices that did not reflect that exposure.

Learn more about the case or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 29, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the WSE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WSE stock or securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the WSE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WSE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wise Group plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls and its regulatory risk profile during the Class Period. When reports of the Brussels money laundering investigation and the OCC's denial of Wise's national trust bank application emerged, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the WSE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do WSE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP