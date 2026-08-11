Levrx Technology Named No. 2709 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Pharmacy Navigation and Engagement Company Recognized Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

TROY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levrx Technology Inc.® today announced it has been ranked No. 2709 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a meaningful milestone for Levrx and a reflection of the trust our clients, partners, and members place in us," said Vikram Agrawal, CEO of Levrx. "As pharmacy benefits become more complex, our focus remains simple: connect a fragmented ecosystem through one clear member experience that helps people understand their options, act with confidence, and realize meaningful savings. This recognition validates the work our team is doing and the opportunity ahead as we continue to expand our impact."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Together, the companies on this year's list have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Levrx

Levrx is a pharmacy navigation and engagement hub that connects the fragmented pharmacy benefits ecosystem through one member experience. The platform helps health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, employers and their partners bring medication coverage, real time cost information, personalized savings opportunities and approved fulfillment paths together in one place. Members can understand their options and take action with confidence, while plan sponsors improve engagement and advance their pharmacy cost management strategies. Learn more at levrx.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Levrx Technology