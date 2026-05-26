Levrx Expands Pharmacy Savings Strategy with High-Tech Canadian Partnership

TROY, N.Y., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levrx Technology Inc.®, a leading pharmacy navigation and engagement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with a U.S.-based technology provider and a leading Canadian network of high-tech pharmacies.

With pharmacy costs continuing to rise, plan sponsors are seeking sustainable strategies that lower spend without adding complexity. International sourcing offers meaningful savings potential for eligible medications, but access alone is not enough. Members need clear education, timely communication, a simple authorization process, physician coordination, and dedicated support through completion.

This partnership addresses those needs by delivering a powerful optional savings lever.

The advanced solution brings robust international pharmacy capabilities, unlocking expanded sourcing opportunities for eligible medications, additional specialty drug savings pathways, and greater pharmacy flexibility, all without disrupting the member journey. It integrates clinical oversight and concierge-level support through a scalable framework designed for long-term pharmacy cost optimization.

Savings opportunities are delivered through the Levrx platform. Eligible members are proactively identified and engaged when an international sourcing option is available. Each targeted member receives an authorization document completed on their behalf and ready for electronic signature. Levrx then manages the full switch process, including coordination with the member's physician when a new prescription is required.

"Employers are looking for more than isolated savings programs. They want sustainable pharmacy strategies that remain easy for members to use," said Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman a Levrx. "We have found technology partners that deliver the two critical elements for successful international sourcing: comprehensive member authorization and direct physician facilitation. Combined with Levrx's engagement platform, we can identify eligible members, communicate clearly, and support them smoothly through every step of the process" added Vikram Agrawal, President and CEO at Levrx.

About Levrx: Levrx is a healthcare technology company that serves as the pharmacy navigation and engagement hub for members, employers, health plans, and PBMs. Its platform brings transparency, coordination, and real time savings opportunities into one pharmacy experience.

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SOURCE Levrx Technology