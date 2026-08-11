Lewie Expands Retail Distribution Through Hen House Markets in Kansas City

Dentist-developed smile-care brand brings its beauty-forward oral-care products to one of the Kansas City region's most trusted local grocers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewie, the dentist-developed smile-care brand bringing beauty, confidence and thoughtful design to oral care, today announced that its products are now available through Hen House Markets in the Kansas City area.

The new partnership expands Lewie's retail presence and introduces the brand's innovative, convenient smile-care products to Hen House customers across the region. The launch reflects growing consumer demand for oral-care products that combine professional credibility, portability, sustainability and elevated design.

Lewie founder and CEO Dr. Amanda Lewis visited Kansas City on August 1 and 2 to support the launch of the partnership in several of the Hen House locations, meet with local customers and introduce the brand's approach to modern smile care.

"Hen House Markets has built an exceptional reputation by bringing high-quality, thoughtfully selected products to Kansas City families," said Lewis. "We are proud to partner with a retailer that values innovation, community and customer experience, and we are excited to make Lewie more accessible to consumers throughout the region."

Lewie's portfolio includes:

Patented biodegradable Floss Discs

Dentist-developed Smile Whitening Wands

Travel-ready smile-care products designed for use at home, at work or on the go.

"Oral health is fundamental to overall health, confidence and well-being, but traditional oral care has often been limited to a morning-and-evening routine," Lewis said. "Lewie gives consumers simple, effective ways to care for their smiles wherever the day takes them."

Expanding Lewie's Retail Footprint

The Hen House Markets launch represents another step in Lewie's continued retail expansion as the company builds distribution across grocery, beauty, hospitality and e-commerce channels. Hen House Markets has served the Kansas City community for decades and is known for its locally focused approach, high-quality product assortment and strong customer relationships. The partnership gives Lewie an opportunity to connect with consumers through an established regional retailer with deep roots in the market.

"Kansas City is an important market for Lewie, and having a presence in Hen House Markets gives us a meaningful way to introduce the brand to new customers," Lewis said. "Our goal is to make modern smile care more convenient, more approachable and more relevant to everyday life."

Lewie products are now available at participating Hen House Markets locations in the Kansas City area.

About Lewie

Lewie is a dentist-developed, female-owned smile-care company bringing beauty, confidence and thoughtful design to the oral-care aisle. Founded by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie creates innovative, convenient and beautifully packaged products that help consumers keep their smiles ready for every moment. The company's portfolio includes patented biodegradable Floss Discs, Smile Whitening Wands, travel-ready smile-care products and the Restore Ritual Kit.

SOURCE Lewie, Inc.