Lexani Motorcars Introduces The Imperial: A New Standard in Bespoke Sprinter Luxury Travel

The custom 6-passenger VIP cabin features Italian linen leather seating, advanced entertainment technology, Starlink Wi-Fi, and a private restroom. Designed for executives, families, and private clients, The Imperial seamlessly blends handcrafted design with practical travel amenities.

Whether used as a traveling mobile office that keeps clients productive between destinations or as a private retreat for a well-deserved weekend escape, The Imperial transforms every mile into an elevated experience. Passengers can take calls, prepare for meetings, stay connected, or simply unwind in a serene luxury cabin designed to make the journey feel as rewarding as the arrival.

"With The Imperial, our goal was to translate the uncompromised experience of private aviation directly onto the highway," said Giovanni Villicana, Sales Director at Lexani Motorcars. "Every detail, from the custom dark walnut accents to the integration of Starlink Wi-Fi, was engineered to ensure our clients can seamlessly transition from a high-powered mobile office to an ultra-luxury relaxation suite."

To explore additional photos, specifications, and luxury features, visit The Imperial's page here: https://lexanimotorcars.com/the-imperial-luxury-sprinter

Bespoke Cabin Comfort and Private-Jet Amenities

Inside, Lexani Motorcars has crafted a refined environment centered around comfort and privacy. The layout features two 8-way Lexani captain's power seats upholstered in Italian linen leather, complete with heat, ventilation, massage, and power footrests, alongside two additional 6-way captain's seats and two stationary rear-facing seats. The serene, linen-inspired palette is complemented by luxury suede upper walls, plush carpeting, and dark walnut accents.

Engineered for short or long-distance travel, the vehicle features retractable airline-style tables, a cold beverage refrigerator, and a fully appointed private rear restroom. A heavy-duty secondary A/C system, ceramic window tint, and an electronic front privacy partition ensure a quiet, secluded environment

Advanced Entertainment and Connected Mobility

The electronic privacy partition integrates a 50-inch Samsung QLED display paired with a Marantz 4K and Dolby Audio Surround Sound System. Backed by Apple TV, iPad docking station, and an intuitive infotainment management system, the cabin doubles as a cinematic media lounge or a fully connected mobile office via built-in Starlink Wi-Fi.

The Imperial's commanding presence extends to the exterior, featuring color-matched trim, a custom front grille with an illuminated star emblem and 18-inch custom Lexani Motorcars Monoblock wheels

Key Features of The Imperial

2026 Mercedes-Benz 2500 Sprinter 170 EXT platform

6-passenger custom interior with Italian linen leather seating

Heated, ventilated, and massage-equipped VIP Captain's Chairs

Oversized electronic privacy partition with 50-inch Samsung QLED 4K display

Marantz 4K Home Theatre Surround Sound System

Starlink Wi-Fi, Apple TV, and iPad docking station

Fully appointed private rear restroom & cold beverage refrigerator

Luxury suede walls, dark walnut accents, and ambient LED lighting

18-inch Custom Lexani Motorcars Monoblock wheels

About Lexani Motorcars

For over a decade, Lexani Motorcars has been the premier luxury custom interior builder, creating bespoke transportation solutions for the world's most discerning clients. The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Suburban, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically tailored to the client's individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact Giovanni Villicana, Sales Director. Email: [email protected] or call 951.531.6801

Website: www.lexanimotorcars.com

SOURCE LEXANI MOTORCARS